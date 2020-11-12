Music Week Playlist: November 9, 2020

This week's playlist features brand new tracks from Bakar, Burna Boy, Greentea Peng and more...
Bakar
1st Time (Black Butter)
There’s much excitement around emerging London artist Bakar, and his first new music in a year only adds to the hype. Bursting with energy and bold production, 1st Time has bags of soul.
Tion Wayne (Feat. Mist)
Deluded (Atlantic)
New on Atlantic and with a Top 10 single in the bag, Tion Wayne is set up to go stratospheric in 2021. Here, he’s assisted by the gleeful, always-enjoyable Mist.
Jake Bugg
All I Need (RCA)
Jake Bugg’s comeback continues with All I Need, a rolling rocker powered by handclaps and a plinking guitar line, not to mention those reedy tones we know so well.
Greentea Peng
Revolution (AMF)
Greentea Peng’s Revolution arrives just in time for lockdown 2.0, a protest jam for the continuing mess that is 2020. Stick this on for a reggae-flavoured dose of hope.
Woom
Walk (House Anxiety)
Choral four-piece Woom have caught the attention with a steady drip of covers, and this first single proper gives a full flavour of their fantastical, folky sound.
Black Country, New Road
Science Fair (Ninja Tune)
BCNR’s deal with Ninja Tune is an exciting move, as one of this country’s most promising new bands puts down roots, releasing this wayward ditty to celebrate.
Burna Boy
20.10.20 (Atlantic)
Burna Boy has been immensely vocal about recent events in his home country of Nigeria, and complements the campaigning with an emotional new single. His most vital work yet.
