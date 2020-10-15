Music Week Playlist: October 12, 2020

London Grammar leads the playlist this weeks, plus new tracks from Dizzee Rascal, Romy and more...

London Grammar

Californian Soil (Ministry Of Sound)

The trio return with this glistening teardrop of a single which lyrically and vocally finds frontwoman Hannah Reid at her intimate yet affecting best.

Contact: Frazer Lawton

frazer@ryko.co

Dizzee Rascal

Body Loose (Dirtee Skank/Island)

Skanking over beats and bleeps that Super Mario himself would approve of, the grime guru returns, already soundtracking the post-Covid party.

Contact: Louise Mayne

louise@wecarealotpr.com

Pearl Charles

What I Need (Kanine Records)

Illuminating the path to her 2021-due new album, Magic Mirror, the Californian singer-songwriter switches on with some atmospheric, neon lit country.?

Contact: Barbara Charone

bc@mbcpr.com

Romy

Lifetime (Young Turks)

Fresh from writing for Dua Lipa, The xx member stakes her own claim to the dancefloor with this disco-drenched anthem, her debut solo single.

Contact: Jon Wilkinson

jon@technique-pr.com

Perry Blake

Charlie Chaplin (Moochin’ About)

A swirling, heart-swelling salute to the comedy legend from the Irish crooner, this luscious, luxurious track is aptly cinematic (but far from silent).?

Contact: Jason Lee Lazell

jason@moochinabout.com

Goat Girl

Sad Cowboy (Rough Trade)

Giddy up for strung-out guitars, goosebump synths and smouldering vocals as the quartet tee-up their Dan Carey-produced new LP, On All Fours.

Contact: Jamie Woolgar

jamiewoolgar@roughtraderecords.com