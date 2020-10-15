Music Week Playlist: October 12, 2020

London Grammar leads the playlist this weeks, plus new tracks from Dizzee Rascal, Romy and more...
London Grammar
Californian Soil (Ministry Of Sound)
The trio return with this glistening teardrop of a single which lyrically and vocally finds frontwoman Hannah Reid at her intimate yet affecting best.
Dizzee Rascal
Body Loose (Dirtee Skank/Island)
Skanking over beats and bleeps that Super Mario himself would approve of, the grime guru returns, already soundtracking the post-Covid party.
Pearl Charles
What I Need (Kanine Records)
Illuminating the path to her 2021-due new album, Magic Mirror, the Californian singer-songwriter switches on with some atmospheric, neon lit country.?
Romy
Lifetime (Young Turks)
Fresh from writing for Dua Lipa, The xx member stakes her own claim to the dancefloor with this disco-drenched anthem, her debut solo single.
Perry Blake
Charlie Chaplin (Moochin’ About)
A swirling, heart-swelling salute to the comedy legend from the Irish crooner, this luscious, luxurious track is aptly cinematic (but far from silent).?
Goat Girl
Sad Cowboy (Rough Trade)
Giddy up for strung-out guitars, goosebump synths and smouldering vocals as the quartet tee-up their Dan Carey-produced new LP, On All Fours.
