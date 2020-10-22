Music Week Playlist: October 19, 2020

Nilüfer Yanya heads the playlist this week, plus brand new tracks from Ray Blk, AC/DC, Little Mix and more...

Nilüfer Yanya

Crash (ATO Records)

Nilüfer Yanya dials up her pop instincts on a futuristic, emotional and explosive return. Out this week, Crash signals the start of a new chapter for an unpredictable new UK talent. Expect drama.?

Ray Blk

Lovesick (Island)

Ray Blk has billed Lovesick “a revenge song” and Catford’s finest is raw and exhilarating here, hopping between melodic hooks and sharp rapping to emphatic effect.

Headie One (Feat. Young T & Bugsey)

Princess Cuts (Relentless)

A choice cut from his epic Edna album, this shows a lighter side to Headie One. Its party time groove boosted by the free and easy presence of TikTok kings Young T & Bugsey.

Bebe Rexha (Feat. Doja Cat)

Baby, I’m Jealous (Parlophone)

Talking of TikTok, this new one from pop chameleon Bebe Rexha enlists queen of the platform Doja Cat for a bassy, disco-flecked example of modern pop done right.

AC/DC

Shot In The Dark (Columbia)

AC/DC are back, freaking out like only the planet’s finest stadium rockers can. Like five pints of beer, this is life-affirming. Comeback of 2020? Quite possibly.

Little Mix

Not A Pop Song (RCA)

So, Little Mix aren’t doing “what Simon says”, and their disdain for radio fodder is clear on this wake-up call for 2020. It’s not a pop song, but it’s a Little Mix song, and that’s better still.

Ay Em

Back To The Wave (Mily Records)

West Londoner and M Huncho and French Montana collaborator, Ay Em continues to build buzz for his relaxed but robust approach to rap with his best solo cut yet.

