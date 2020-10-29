Music Week Playlist: October 26, 2020

New music from Lana Del Rey, Ghetts, Arlo Parks and more...

Lana Del Rey

Let Me Love You Like A Woman (Polydor)

Lana Del Rey indulges her best qualities on a glacial, affecting piano ballad riddled with dissatisfaction. This is an intro track to knock you for six ahead of her Chemtrails Over The Country Club album.

Contact Carl Fysh

carl.fysh@s-414.com

Ghetts (Feat. Skepta)

IC3 (Warner)

Ghetts is not messing about in 2020, swapping rapid-fire bars with Skepta on a forceful, compelling commentary on the way the authorities treat black citizens.?

Contact Ben Harris

ben@runmusic.co.uk

Arlo Parks

Green Eyes (Transgressive)

Arlo Parks issues a luscious reminder of the hot, hazy tones of summertime. With Clairo on backing vocals, this sumptuous single precedes Parks’ debut LP, due in January.

Contact Sarah Richardson

sarah@allstrip.es

Prateek Kuhad

Cold/Mess (Parlophone)

From Jaipur, India, Prateek Kuhad makes expansive, slightly sad pop music that is epic enough to have won endorsement from Barack Obama already. He’ll be huge.

Contact Ben Hopkins

freelancewriter@warnermusic.com

Hot Chip (Feat. Jarvis Cocker)

Straight To The Morning (Domino)

To anyone missing the clubs, allow this collaboration from dads of the dancefloor Hot Chip and Jarvis Cocker to smack you round the chops. It’s basically one giant drop.

Contact Aoife Kitt

aoife@dominorecordco.com

Not3s & AJ Tracey

One More Time (Columbia)

Not3s featured on AJ Tracey’s Butterflies in 2018, and now the West Londoner returns the favour, adding trademark energy to a promising trailer for Not3s’ debut album.

Contact Abisola Oke

abisola.oke@sonymusic.com

Fever 333

Bite Back (Roadrunner/333 Wreckords Crew)

Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler spent two weeks protesting in LA after the murder of George Floyd, and Bite Back is charged with that spirit. Their noise is essential right now.

Contact Michelle Kerr

michelle@cosanostrapr.com



