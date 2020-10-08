Music Week Playlist: October 5, 2020

Priya Ragu leads the playlist this week, plus more new tracks from Maisie Peters, Royal Blood, Kurt Vile and more...

Priya Ragu

Good Love 2.0 (Warners)

With sandy, soaring vocals and spacious, inticing beats, Tamil-Swiss singer Priya Ragu manages to hold off the autumn for two minutes, 54 seconds with this swirling, sun-drenched sweet.

Maisie Peters (Feat. JP Saxe)

Maybe Don’t (Atlantic)

Love song as conversation, Sussex’s Maisie Peter’s relationship DMs prove to be deep melodies, as she and JP Saxe play out the butterfly beginnings of finding ‘the one’.

Royal Blood

Trouble’s Coming (Warners)

The riffs are Royal Blood big, but the duo’s blueprint gets a subtle, yet texturally stimulating, electronic infusion on this stomping return.

Miraa May (Feat. Haile)

Say Yeah (Island)

The Algerian-born singer-songwriter stylishly chronicles a new phase in her life on this intoxicating yet touching auto-tuned lullaby about motherhood.

Kurt Vile (Feat. John Prine)

How Lucky (Matador)

Leading an EP of covers, Kurt Vile duets with his hero, the late John Prine, adding a ramshackle sparkle and glowing charm to veteran troubadour’s much-loved track.

Ider

Saturday (Ider)

The Newfoundland band’s first self-release, they turn to bold piano, candid vocals and the possibility of “free Netflix” to help stir up some affecting drama.

Sigala (Feat. James Arthur)

Lasting Lover (Ministry Of Sound)

Club beats, sawdust vocals and a repurposing of MGMT’s Time To Pretend riff combine. Though designed to fill floors, lockdown kitchen party cult status beckons.

