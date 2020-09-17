Music Week Playlist: September 14, 2020

Brand new tracks from Raheaven, New Order, Bring Me The Horizon and more...

Raheaven

7AM (Raheaven)

7AM introduces Londoner Raheaven in style. Rooted in R&B, her textured sound and intricate vocal style?bear the influence of her Eritrean heritage, forming the basis for her invigorating approach to pop.

New Order

Be A Rebel (Mute)

Originally planned to coincide with their now-postponed autumn tour, Be A Rebel is a welcome early dose of New Order’s first output since 2015. At-home ravers, rejoice.

Bring Me The Horizon x Yungblud

Obey (RCA/Sony)

What’s this righteous scree? Why it’s chiselled noise darlings Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud teaming up to tell oppression to do one. Take that, oppression!

Omega Sapien

Serenade For Mrs Jeon (Balming Tiger)

Balming Tiger frontman Omega Sapien trails his debut solo album Garlic with an offering that offsets gnawing tension and distortion with a huge, happy finale.

Amaarae

Fancy (Sad Saints Angry Angels)

Spidery production creeps beneath Amaarae’s simple, effective hook on Fancy, which trails the Ghanaian-American’s debut LP. Her electric pop cannot be ignored.

K-Trap

Whip That Work (Black Butter)

K-Trap continues to build towards his debut album with yet another banging single.?The potential of one of UK rap’s brightest prospects is clearer to see than ever before.

Pregoblin

Gangsters (Eone UK)

Grandiose, faintly unsavoury and with a clear appreciation for a killer chorus, Pregoblin’s alternative pop schtick is a real delight. Look out for this South London pair.

