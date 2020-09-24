Music Week Playlist: September 21, 2020

New tracks from Beabadoobee, Mr Eazi, Sunflower Bean and more

Beabadoobee

Worth It (Dirty Hit)

The latest hunk of the giant, grungy pop pie that is Beabadoobee’s upcoming LP will leave you hungry for the rest, as the world’s biggest ’90s obsessive teams relationship bother with sweet melody.

Pa Salieu (Feat. Backroad Gee)

My Family (Warner Records)

Coventry’s Pa Salieu continues to surprise, showing his thumping vocal range on a guttural Afroswing track featuring East Londoner BackRoad Gee.

Mr Eazi X Major Lazer (Feat. Nicki Minaj & K4no)

Oh Ma Gawd! (2020 Eazi Core)

Bass, bouncing production and excellent use of the titular East End expression make for an absolutely joyous experience on Mr Eazi’s latest. Less pop song, more jamboree.

Action Bronson

Golden Eye (Loma Vista)

Only For Dolphins is Action Bronson’s fantastically-named first record for new label Loma Vista, and this reggae flavoured cut is a delightful, sun blasted introduction.

For Those I Love

I Have A Love (September Recordings)

David Balfe writes cracked, candid songs about his life in Dublin, setting poetic rhymes to night-time electronica. This one pays tribute to the life of his friend Paul Curran.

April

Watching You Disappear (2020 Vision)

Taken from forthcoming EP Luna, Watching You Disappear shows County Kildare singer April’s knack for a patient, super-chilled pop song. This is ice cold, and brilliant.

Sunflower Bean

A Moment In The Sun (Mom + Pop)

Sunflower Bean’s noisy, psychedelic past fades further into the distance on this welcome return, which is a good, old fashioned indie-pop song all about L-O-V-E.

