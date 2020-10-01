Music Week Playlist: September 28, 2020

Mustafa leads the playlist this week along with new tracks from Potter Payper, The Lemon Twigs and more...
Mustafa
Air Forces (Regent Park Songs)
Toronto storyteller Mustafa sets his folk-style poetry to undulating productions, bringing the city’s darker side to life. Air Forces revolves around a Sudanese tribal chant, and tells a compelling story.
Potter Payper
Purpose (Potter Payper)
Until now, prison has halted Potter Payper’s UK rap ascent, but this robust, passionate offering from his new Training Day 3 mixtape plots a clear forward path. Expect more soon.
The Lemon Twigs
Moon (4AD)
The D’Addario brothers give us a glimpse of their lockdown escapades in a delirious homemade video for Moon, a tortured, harmonica-powered cut from their new LP.
BB Sway
I Found Out When The Day Had Come (Sexy Lizard Records)
BB Sway’s music exists in a dream state, bedroom pop on a sedative drip. This new single arrives in time to wring out the last drops of summertime.
Red Moon
Dreamer (Decca)
New on Decca, Red Moon appears intent on redefining the word ‘epic’. This blustery intro to her upcoming EP feels like it’s been piped in from a fairytale far, far away.
AG Cook
Beautiful Superstar (PC Music)
Staff at a certain tech giant presumably love that AG Cook named his new LP Apple, but the PC Music supremo’s euphoric electronica isn’t just for Silicon Valley. This is a gem.
Tiña
Golden Rope (Speedy Wunderground)
Watch out for Tiña, whose enigmatic noise has prompted singles label Speedy Wunderground to release a full LP for the first time. Long may their guitars frolic...
