Music Week Playlist: September 7, 2020

D Double E leads this week's playlist of essential new music with other tracks from Evanescence, Disclosure and more.

D Double E (Feat. Kano)

Tell Me A Ting (Bluku Music)

After Kano hosted him on Hoodies All Summer last year, D Double E returns the favour on this quaking cut from his second album. Together, these old sparring partners remain unstoppable.

Evanescence

Use My Voice (Columbia/RCA)

Featuring guests including Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen, this epic new one from Amy Lee and co sends the vital message that we all have the power to force political change.

Celeste

Little Runaway (Polydor)

Celeste returns with a glorious haze of piano and her now-unmistakable voice that will shake your bones, not to mention increase anticipation for her delayed debut album.

Kevin Morby

Campfire (Dead Oceans)

Folk wanderer Kevin Morby returned home to Kansas from LA to make his sixth LP, writing about isolation and recording to tape. This is an intimate snapshot of what’s in store.

Disclosure (Feat. Kehlani & Syd)

Birthday (Island)

Disclosure have been up to all sorts on the promo run for their new album, even turning up in Minecraft. This R&B-flavoured highlight pares back their dancefloor wizardry nicely.

Porter Robinson

Mirror (Mom + Pop)

North Carolina’s Porter Robinson is known for glistening electronic pop, but Mirror shows that extreme emotional heft now forms the bulk of his arsenal. A real tearjerker.

Muck Spreader

Indefinitely Beach (Brace Yourself Records)

A confounding combination of spoken word, beats and jazzy brass, Muck Spreader have no real right to sound so accessible. And yet they do: keep an eye on the South Londoners.

