The Music Week Playlist: April 1, 2020

This week’s hottest new sounds…
SKEPTA, CHIP & YOUNG ADZ
Waze (Self-released)
Trust Skepta to surprise everyone with a new album. This LP was made with Chip and D-Block Europe’s Young Adz, and is a muscular illustration of music’s power to spread positivity.
SORRY
As The Sun Sets (Domino)
The debut album from indie scruffs Sorry has finally landed, and this claustrophobic cut rather suits the turbulent, uncertain world their record has emerged into.
LOUS & THE YAKUZA
Solo (Columbia)
Congolese pop sorcerer Lous & The Yakuza had a streaming hit with Dilemme and this shifting El Guincho-produced new one is further proof of her magical powers.
JOY ANONYMOUS
Joy (Get Over Me) (From Concentrate)
As break-up songs go, this slinky electronic pop offering from Joy Anonymous is remarkably happy. Its peppy chorus shows that moping isn’t everything.
TINIE (FEAT. NOT3S)
Top Winners (Disturbing London/Parlophone)
Tinie Tempah has ditched the second part of his name for his latest comeback, which finds the chameleonic rapper teaming up with Not3s for a blissed out treat.
KYGO (FEAT. TYGA & ZARA LARSSON)
Like It Is (Columbia)
Superstar DJ Kygo links up with Zara Larsson and Tyga for a dance-pop monster perfect for beach bars across the world. If only they were open...
GLOWE
Overwhelmed (Polo Records)
This 21-year-old London newcomer grew up singing alto in choirs and now makes smart, considered pop music. This golden nugget is from Glowe’s debut EP, Daughter.
