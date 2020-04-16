The Music Week Playlist: April 16, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Kyoto (Dead Oceans)

Phoebe Bridgers conjures uplift through buzzing guitars, brass and a chorus that rockets skyward on this first taste of her upcoming second album. It’s a pleasing change of pace for the folk star.

Contact Jodie Banaszkiewicz

jodie@staygoldenpr.com

HEADIE ONE X FRED AGAIN

Gang (Relentless)

A glossy hook-up with producer Fred Again is a smart move for Headie One, who continues to show bags and bags of ambition. Their eight-track mixtape is out now.

Contact Jack Delaney

jack.delaney@outside-org.co.uk

MADISON BEER

Stained Glass (Sing It Loud/First Access Entertainment/Epic)

This new ballad from Madison Beer is epic, but its lyrics are wracked with vulnerability, which helps explain why a recent airing from isolation sparked a clamour for its release.

Contact Kate Head

kate@stokedpr.com

ALISON MOSSHART

Rise (Domino)

Intense, stormy and nerve-jangling, the debut single proper from Alison Mosshart builds to an almighty crescendo. Wonder what else is up her sleeve?

Contact Aoife Kitt

aoife@dominorecordco.com

DRAKE

Toosie Slide (OVO/Republic)

Tailored for TikTok and curated for quarantine, Toosie Slide comes with its own dance and a video that finds Drake wandering aimlessly around his house. We’ve all been there, mate.

Contact Shane O’Neill

shane.oneill@umusic.com

THE 1975

Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America (Dirty Hit)

“I’m in love with Jesus Christ, he’s so nice,” coos Matty Healy on the latest morsel from Notes On A Conditional Form, which twinkles and twangs in the direction of Bright Eyes.

Contact Susie Ember

susie.ember@umusic.com

DEYAH

Venthouse Suite (High Mileage, Low Life)

Here, Berkshire rapper Deyah details a turbulent period in her life, with stark bars delivered over minimalist, soulful production. The Care City EP is out now.

Contact Steve Rose

steve@measurepr.co.uk