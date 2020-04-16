The Music Week Playlist: April 16, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
Kyoto (Dead Oceans)
Phoebe Bridgers conjures uplift through buzzing guitars, brass and a chorus that rockets skyward on this first taste of her upcoming second album. It’s a pleasing change of pace for the folk star.
HEADIE ONE X FRED AGAIN
Gang (Relentless)
A glossy hook-up with producer Fred Again is a smart move for Headie One, who continues to show bags and bags of ambition. Their eight-track mixtape is out now.
MADISON BEER
Stained Glass (Sing It Loud/First Access Entertainment/Epic)
This new ballad from Madison Beer is epic, but its lyrics are wracked with vulnerability, which helps explain why a recent airing from isolation sparked a clamour for its release.
ALISON MOSSHART
Rise (Domino)
Intense, stormy and nerve-jangling, the debut single proper from Alison Mosshart builds to an almighty crescendo. Wonder what else is up her sleeve?
DRAKE
Toosie Slide (OVO/Republic)
Tailored for TikTok and curated for quarantine, Toosie Slide comes with its own dance and a video that finds Drake wandering aimlessly around his house. We’ve all been there, mate.
THE 1975
Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America (Dirty Hit)
“I’m in love with Jesus Christ, he’s so nice,” coos Matty Healy on the latest morsel from Notes On A Conditional Form, which twinkles and twangs in the direction of Bright Eyes.
DEYAH
Venthouse Suite (High Mileage, Low Life)
Here, Berkshire rapper Deyah details a turbulent period in her life, with stark bars delivered over minimalist, soulful production. The Care City EP is out now.
