The Music Week Playlist, April 20, 2020:

Mxmtoon

Lessons (Mxmtoon)

Mxmtoon continues to write positive, uplifting pop music. A new EP, Dawn, is out this week, and lead track Lessons is perfect for some springtime introspection, which seems handy at the moment.

The Streets & Tame Impala

Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better (Island)

This hot new one from The Streets indulges Mike Skinner’s dreamier side while finding room for the line, ‘You know I’d give you my kidney, just don’t ever take my charger’.

Gerry Cinnamon

Head In The Clouds (Little Runaway Records)

With downbeat couplets about “late nights” and “the same old shite”, Gerry Cinnamon strikes a chord with a grubby ballad that finds solace in dreariness.

Joy Crookes

Anyone But Me (Speakerbox/Insanity)

Joy Crookes continues to pave the way towards a much-anticipated debut album with a moody, minimalist examination of the voices inside her head.

Austra (Feat. Cecile Believe)

Mountain Baby (Domino)

Here to tie us in knots with a melody that winds and winds, Austra hooks up witb Cecile Believe on this delectable taster for fourth album Hirudin.

Kojey Radical

Proud Of You (Asylum/Atlantic)

Slippery, restless and, eventually, euphoric, Kojey Radical’s first new drop of 2020?is further proof that the East Londoner operates in another lane of UK rap.

Tiesto & Becky Hill

Nothing Really Matters (Polydor)

Becky Hill is a big UK success story for 2020, and this Tiesto collaboration – complete with a ‘zero fucks given’ title – seems a shrewd move. Stream if you want to go faster!

