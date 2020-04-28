The Music Week Playlist: April 27, 2020

M1llionz

Y Pree (M1llionz/Sony Music UK)

If you’re not keeping an eye on M1llionz, you should be. The Birmigham rapper struts his stuff on Y Pree, dashing off rapid lyrics over a sun-baked beat. This comes with a video made in Jamaica, which intensifies the escapist vibe.

Contact Taponeswa Mavunga

taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com

Jamie xx

Idontknow (Young Turks)

This grainy Jamie xx track was floating around the clubs earlier this year. Now, he’s dropped it to give downcast ravers stuck inside a taste of the dancefloor.

Contact Jon Wilkinson

jon@technique-pr.com

Arlo Parks

Black Dog (Transgressive)

Arlo Parks writes with eloquence and no little impact about matters of the mind, and this rumination on isolation will surely soothe all who hear it.

Contact Sarah Richardson

sarah@allstrip.es

Scribz Riley

East Side (RCA)

The first single proper from Grammy-winning producer Scribz Riley is strong, the East Londoner charts his rise with airy bars, an acoustic riff and one almighty drop.

Contact Beth Parnell

beth.parnell@sonymusic.com

Pure X

Middle America (Fire Talk)

Pure X’s first new music in six years was worth the wait: the guitars here pierce the brain, so the Texans’ narcotic noise can seep right in.

Contact Daniel Cooper

daniel@luckybirdmedia.com

Nadine Shah

Kitchen Sink (Infectious Music)

Nadine Shah releases the title track from her upcoming album, out June 5, and while its shuffling rhythm is minimal, there’s more than enough drama to suit the name.

Contact Nathan Beazer

nathan@dogdaypress.com

Florence + The Machine

Light Of Love (Virgin EMI)

Florence Welch makes use of lockdown to unshackle this piano-driven High As Hope offcut to raise money for the Intensive Care Society. Its chorus strikes a pleasingly hopeful note.

Contact Ruth Drake

ruth@toastpress.com