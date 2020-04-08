Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week Playlist: April 8, 2020

April 8th 2020 at 12:34PM
LITTLE MIX

This week's hottest new sounds...

LITTLE MIX
Break Up Song (RCA)

Welcome to Little Mix’s new era. This song delivers exactly what the title promises: a unifying pop anthem for dumping and being dumped. Only this lot could make it sound so joyous.

ROSALÍA
Dolerme (Columbia)

Rosalía continues to target the heart and soul, not to mention increasingly far-out parts of pop. Here, plentiful pain is offset by acoustic guitar and autotune.

BECKY AND THE BIRDS
Wondering (4AD)

Thea Gustafsson’s second single for 4AD draws on the loss of her grandmother and finds hope through expansive production and a melody that lasts and lasts.

RUN THE JEWELS (FEAT. GREG NICE & DJ PREMIER)
Oh La La (Jewels Runners/BMG)

New Run The Jewels music is always good news, and this thunderous single is a sure sign that RTJ 4 is right around the corner. Time to get excited.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
Wildflower (Polydor)

Here’s a massive pop song slathered with harmonies and daubed with 1980s references from 5SOS, here to provide escapism for their many, many devotees.

PSYCHIC ILLS
Never Learn Not To Love (Sacred Bones)

Released after band leader Tres Warren’s death last month, this Beach Boys cover is a fitting demonstration of Psychic Ills’ power to elevate the mind through psychedelia.

JEFFREY LEWIS
Keep It Chill In The East Vill (Self-released)

Jeffrey Lewis’ ode to self-isolation calls human behaviour into question and hopes for kindness, while finding space to muse on rats having less litter to eat. Seek it out.

