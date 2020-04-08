The Music Week Playlist: April 8, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

LITTLE MIX

Break Up Song (RCA)

Welcome to Little Mix’s new era. This song delivers exactly what the title promises: a unifying pop anthem for dumping and being dumped. Only this lot could make it sound so joyous.

Contact Simon Jones

simon@simonjonespr.com

ROSALÍA

Dolerme (Columbia)

Rosalía continues to target the heart and soul, not to mention increasingly far-out parts of pop. Here, plentiful pain is offset by acoustic guitar and autotune.

Contact Taponeswa Mavunga

taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com

BECKY AND THE BIRDS

Wondering (4AD)

Thea Gustafsson’s second single for 4AD draws on the loss of her grandmother and finds hope through expansive production and a melody that lasts and lasts.

Contact Annette Lee

annettelee@4ad.com

RUN THE JEWELS (FEAT. GREG NICE & DJ PREMIER)

Oh La La (Jewels Runners/BMG)

New Run The Jewels music is always good news, and this thunderous single is a sure sign that RTJ 4 is right around the corner. Time to get excited.

Contact Ben Harris

ben@runmusic.co.uk

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

Wildflower (Polydor)

Here’s a massive pop song slathered with harmonies and daubed with 1980s references from 5SOS, here to provide escapism for their many, many devotees.

Contact Dave Palmer

dave.palmer@dawbell.com

PSYCHIC ILLS

Never Learn Not To Love (Sacred Bones)

Released after band leader Tres Warren’s death last month, this Beach Boys cover is a fitting demonstration of Psychic Ills’ power to elevate the mind through psychedelia.

Contact Kate Price

kate@stereosanctity.co.uk

JEFFREY LEWIS

Keep It Chill In The East Vill (Self-released)

Jeffrey Lewis’ ode to self-isolation calls human behaviour into question and hopes for kindness, while finding space to muse on rats having less litter to eat. Seek it out.

Contact Ben Ayres

benayres@roughtraderecords.com