The Music Week Playlist: April 8, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...
LITTLE MIX
Break Up Song (RCA)
Welcome to Little Mix’s new era. This song delivers exactly what the title promises: a unifying pop anthem for dumping and being dumped. Only this lot could make it sound so joyous.
Contact Simon Jones
simon@simonjonespr.com
ROSALÍA
Dolerme (Columbia)
Rosalía continues to target the heart and soul, not to mention increasingly far-out parts of pop. Here, plentiful pain is offset by acoustic guitar and autotune.
Contact Taponeswa Mavunga
taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com
BECKY AND THE BIRDS
Wondering (4AD)
Thea Gustafsson’s second single for 4AD draws on the loss of her grandmother and finds hope through expansive production and a melody that lasts and lasts.
Contact Annette Lee
annettelee@4ad.com
RUN THE JEWELS (FEAT. GREG NICE & DJ PREMIER)
Oh La La (Jewels Runners/BMG)
New Run The Jewels music is always good news, and this thunderous single is a sure sign that RTJ 4 is right around the corner. Time to get excited.
Contact Ben Harris
ben@runmusic.co.uk
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
Wildflower (Polydor)
Here’s a massive pop song slathered with harmonies and daubed with 1980s references from 5SOS, here to provide escapism for their many, many devotees.
Contact Dave Palmer
dave.palmer@dawbell.com
PSYCHIC ILLS
Never Learn Not To Love (Sacred Bones)
Released after band leader Tres Warren’s death last month, this Beach Boys cover is a fitting demonstration of Psychic Ills’ power to elevate the mind through psychedelia.
Contact Kate Price
kate@stereosanctity.co.uk
JEFFREY LEWIS
Keep It Chill In The East Vill (Self-released)
Jeffrey Lewis’ ode to self-isolation calls human behaviour into question and hopes for kindness, while finding space to muse on rats having less litter to eat. Seek it out.
Contact Ben Ayres
benayres@roughtraderecords.com