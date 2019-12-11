The Music Week Playlist: December 11, 2019

This week's hottest new sounds...

NINES

Pride (Zeno Records/Warner Records)

Pride finds Nines recalling a time when “days were mad slow” over a trippy, winding beat. Truth is, those days are long gone, and one of the scene’s most in-demand voices is on top form here.

Contact Louise Clarke

louise@leosounds.co.uk

KOFFEE (FEAT. GUNNA)

W (Columbia)

There can’t be many artists making tracks as limb-loosening as Koffee right now. On this narcotic new one, she taps Georgia rapper Gunna for a slow, smooth verse.

Contact Taponeswa Mavunga

taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com

ATO (FEAT. VIC MENSA)

Falling (MCMXCV)

Leeds rapper ATO is making an impression with sharp, smart bars and grainy beats. From his new EP3, Falling is one of his best tracks yet.

Contact Jide Tijani

jide@lucidgroup.co.uk

HAZ

Dumb Fake Love (37 Adventures)

Here’s the debut single from Haz, who works in a London boozer when she’s not writing sleek pop bangers. Surely her pint-pulling days are numbered...

Contact Sarah Richardson

sarah@allstrip.es

GERRY CINNAMON

The Bonny (Little Runaway Records)

Called a “top man” by Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon is clearly going places. This single has all the crackling energy that helped make his name.

Contact Andy Prevezer

andy@andyprevezerpr.com

CASSOWARY

She Funked Me (Fat Possum)

As Cassowary, Miles Shannon makes slinky jams that sound beamed in from a jazz bar in the year 3021. Look out for more new music next year.

Contact Noam Klar

noam@fullcourtpr.com

COACH PARTY

Oh Lola (Chess Club)

New Chess Club signings Coach Party arrive with the charming clatter of Oh Lola, which comes with a lo-fi video shot in a working men’s club.

Contact Dan Carson

dan@they-do.com