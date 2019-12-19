The Music Week Playlist: December 19, 2019

This week's Christmas-themed tunes...

TAYLOR SWIFT

Christmas Tree Farm (Virgin EMI)

How about some Yuletide puns? Taylor pines for the past on a twinkly song about growing up among Christmas trees. Oh, and she wrote, recorded and released it in five days. Swift!

Contact Kate Head

kate@stokedpr.com

ELLIE GOULDING

River (Amazon Music)

Assuming Amazon’s Christmas exclusive mantle from Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding has a hit on her hands in the shape of this eye-moistening Joni Mitchell cover.

Contact Carl Fysh

carl.fysh@s-414.com

NOEL GALLAGHER

Wandering Star (Sour Mash)

Apart from his name, there’s nothing particularly Christmassy about Noel Gallagher. This sleigh bells-powered new single, then, is an enjoyable curio.

Contact Murray Chalmers

murray@murraychalmers.com

MABEL

Loneliest Time Of Year (Polydor)

“Christmas time isn’t my vibe”, sighs Mabel on this snowy R&B jam. Almost two million Spotify plays tell us she’s not the only one feeling blue.

Contact Rob Chute

rob@toastpress.com

HONEY HAHS

Golden Christmas (Rough Trade)

Few things hit home harder than harmonies at Christmas, and Honey Hahs deliver in spades on this charity single. Proceeds go to Choose Love.

Contact Ben Ayres

benayres@roughtraderecords.com

LITTLE MIX

One I’ve Been Missing (RCA)

‘What do you mean Little Mix have never done a festive song?’ screamed the world, as they dropped this slow, sad number. One for the lovers.

Contact Simon Jones

simon@simonjonespr.com

FEET

Vegetarian Christmas (Clapped Records)

Given that their debut album had ham in its title and on its sleeve, this is something of an about turn for Feet. It’s a jangly, meat-free mess.

Contact Simon Hargreaves

simon@agentpublicity.com