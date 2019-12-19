The Music Week Playlist: December 19, 2019

This week's Christmas-themed tunes...
TAYLOR SWIFT
Christmas Tree Farm (Virgin EMI)
How about some Yuletide puns? Taylor pines for the past on a twinkly song about growing up among Christmas trees. Oh, and she wrote, recorded and released it in five days. Swift!
ELLIE GOULDING
River (Amazon Music)
Assuming Amazon’s Christmas exclusive mantle from Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding has a hit on her hands in the shape of this eye-moistening Joni Mitchell cover.
NOEL GALLAGHER
Wandering Star (Sour Mash)
Apart from his name, there’s nothing particularly Christmassy about Noel Gallagher. This sleigh bells-powered new single, then, is an enjoyable curio.
MABEL
Loneliest Time Of Year (Polydor)
“Christmas time isn’t my vibe”, sighs Mabel on this snowy R&B jam. Almost two million Spotify plays tell us she’s not the only one feeling blue.
HONEY HAHS
Golden Christmas (Rough Trade)
Few things hit home harder than harmonies at Christmas, and Honey Hahs deliver in spades on this charity single. Proceeds go to Choose Love.
LITTLE MIX
One I’ve Been Missing (RCA)
‘What do you mean Little Mix have never done a festive song?’ screamed the world, as they dropped this slow, sad number. One for the lovers.
FEET
Vegetarian Christmas (Clapped Records)
Given that their debut album had ham in its title and on its sleeve, this is something of an about turn for Feet. It’s a jangly, meat-free mess.
