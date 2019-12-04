The Music Week Playlist: December 4, 2019

This week's hottest new sounds...

DAVIDO (FEAT. SUMMER WALKER)

D&G (Davido Worldwide Entertainment/RCA)

Davido’s second album A Good Time is already being hailed as a modern Afrobeats masterpiece and this springy, highly danceable single is one of the best moments across its 17 tracks.

STORMZY (FEAT. ED SHEERAN & BURNA BOY)

Own It (#Merky)

Stormzy’s bromance with Ed Sheeran continues, with Burna Boy arriving to add flair to a good-time collab that’s already sending stream-counters into overdrive.

SORRY

Rock‘n’roll Star (Domino)

Sorry aren’t exactly old, but they’re imagining a “washed up” rock‘n’roll star here. Pleasingly, they pair the image with guitars that scrape like rusty nails.

CHELCEE GRIMES

Tryna Not Fall In Love (Tap Records)

Nestled in the Tap Management stable with Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey, Chelcee Grimes has starry ambitions, as the euphoric drops of this new one prove.

PRETTYMUCH

Intl:EP (Syco)

With K-Poppers NCT Dream and Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza among the collaborators on this gleaming new EP, Prettymuch are going global.

BLOSSOMS

The Keeper (Virgin EMI)

Are Manchester City fans Blossoms paying tribute to a famous goalie? Joe Hart, perhaps? Likely not, but there’s lots of piano-led pep here all the same.

HAIM

Hallelujah (Polydor)

Haim mourn the loss of a friend on a crackling acoustic ballad that demonstrates their swollen ambitions ahead of LP three.

