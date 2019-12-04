Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Playlist: December 4, 2019

December 4th 2019 at 9:56AM
Davido Feat. Summer Walker

This week's hottest new sounds...

DAVIDO (FEAT. SUMMER WALKER)
D&G (Davido Worldwide Entertainment/RCA)

Davido’s second album A Good Time is already being hailed as a modern Afrobeats masterpiece and this springy, highly danceable single is one of the best moments across its 17 tracks.

Contact Taponeswa Mavunga
taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com

STORMZY (FEAT. ED SHEERAN & BURNA BOY)
Own It (#Merky)

Stormzy’s bromance with Ed Sheeran continues, with Burna Boy arriving to add flair to a good-time collab that’s already sending stream-counters into overdrive.

Contact Rachel Campbell
rachel@wired-pr.co.uk

SORRY
Rock‘n’roll Star (Domino)

Sorry aren’t exactly old, but they’re imagining a “washed up” rock‘n’roll star here. Pleasingly, they pair the image with guitars that scrape like rusty nails.

Contact Dan Carson
dan@they-do.com

CHELCEE GRIMES
Tryna Not Fall In Love (Tap Records)

Nestled in the Tap Management stable with Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey, Chelcee Grimes has starry ambitions, as the euphoric drops of this new one prove.

Contact Ant Giannaccini
anthony@mbcpr.com

PRETTYMUCH
Intl:EP (Syco)

With K-Poppers NCT Dream and Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza among the collaborators on this gleaming new EP, Prettymuch are going global.

Contact Shane Hawkins
shane.hawkins@wellermediaagency.com

BLOSSOMS
The Keeper (Virgin EMI)

Are Manchester City fans Blossoms paying tribute to a famous goalie? Joe Hart, perhaps? Likely not, but there’s lots of piano-led pep here all the same.

Contact George Cochran
george@murraychalmers.com

HAIM
Hallelujah (Polydor)

Haim mourn the loss of a friend on a crackling acoustic ballad that demonstrates their swollen ambitions ahead of LP three.

Contact Susie Ember
susie.ember@umusic.com

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2019