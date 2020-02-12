The Music Week Playlist: February 12, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...
NADINE SHAH
Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love) (Infectious Music)
Nadine Shah announces new album Kitchen Sink with a tension masterclass that threatens to explode at every turn. Plus, the video unfolds like a nightmare episode of Come Dine With Me.
Contact Nathan Beazer
nathan@dogdaypress.com
RARELYALWAYS
Figure (Distrokid)
Mystery shrouds this new London MC, who worked with Moses Boyd on this cold, hard rap track, which splices nocturnal vibes with warming brass.
Contact Rarelyalways
youtube.com/rarelyalways
DUA LIPA
Physical (Warner Records)
Dua Lipa’s second album is coming on April 3 and, after the hazier explorations of the title track, Physical represents another stone cold banger from it.
Contact Carl Fysh
carl.fysh@s-414.com
KATY J PEARSON
Hey You (Heavenly Recordings)
Following the sublime twang of last year’s debut single Tonight, Katy J Pearson expands her catalogue with yet more lushness. We can’t wait for the album.
Contact Steve Philips
steve@carryonpress.co.uk
CHARLOTTE SPIRAL
Ideal Life EP (Chapped Lips)
The debut EP from Goldsmiths students Amy Spencer and Avi Barath explores heady atmospheres in the vein of Julia Holter or Beach House.
Contact Paddy Davis
paddy.davis@pias.com
SFVEN
Flowerbeds (3 Beat)
As Sfven, Jamie Clarke coats his indie-leaning pop songs with melancholy. There’s copious junk food in the video for this one, too.
Contact Emily Cooper
emily@everythingcountspr.com
PEARL JAM
Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Monkeywrench Records/Republic)
The spectacular first taste of Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is something of a curveball, as they embrace their inner Talking Heads. Does it work? Absolutely!
Contact Barbara Charone
bc@mbcpr.com