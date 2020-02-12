The Music Week Playlist: February 12, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

NADINE SHAH

Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love) (Infectious Music)

Nadine Shah announces new album Kitchen Sink with a tension masterclass that threatens to explode at every turn. Plus, the video unfolds like a nightmare episode of Come Dine With Me.

Contact Nathan Beazer

nathan@dogdaypress.com

RARELYALWAYS

Figure (Distrokid)

Mystery shrouds this new London MC, who worked with Moses Boyd on this cold, hard rap track, which splices nocturnal vibes with warming brass.

Contact Rarelyalways

youtube.com/rarelyalways

DUA LIPA

Physical (Warner Records)

Dua Lipa’s second album is coming on April 3 and, after the hazier explorations of the title track, Physical represents another stone cold banger from it.

Contact Carl Fysh

carl.fysh@s-414.com

KATY J PEARSON

Hey You (Heavenly Recordings)

Following the sublime twang of last year’s debut single Tonight, Katy J Pearson expands her catalogue with yet more lushness. We can’t wait for the album.

Contact Steve Philips

steve@carryonpress.co.uk

CHARLOTTE SPIRAL

Ideal Life EP (Chapped Lips)

The debut EP from Goldsmiths students Amy Spencer and Avi Barath explores heady atmospheres in the vein of Julia Holter or Beach House.

Contact Paddy Davis

paddy.davis@pias.com

SFVEN

Flowerbeds (3 Beat)

As Sfven, Jamie Clarke coats his indie-leaning pop songs with melancholy. There’s copious junk food in the video for this one, too.

Contact Emily Cooper

emily@everythingcountspr.com

PEARL JAM

Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Monkeywrench Records/Republic)

The spectacular first taste of Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is something of a curveball, as they embrace their inner Talking Heads. Does it work? Absolutely!

Contact Barbara Charone

bc@mbcpr.com