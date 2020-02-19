The Music Week Playlist: February 19, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

ANNE-MARIE

Birthday (Major Toms/Asylum)

Anne-Marie’s strutting comeback doubles as an ode to the benefits of doing whatever the hell you like. ‘Do some stupid shit, maybe get a tattoo’, she sings. And why not?

Contact Claire Coster

claire.coster@atlanticrecords.co.uk

THE STROKES

At The Door (RCA)

Once Julian Casablancas had finished rambling about pirates at Bernie Sanders’ recent rally, The Strokes announced their new album with this mazy synth jam.

Contact Rachael Hendry

rachelhendry@me.com

JOESEF

Think I Don’t Need Your Love (Bold Cut/AWAL)

Glaswegian newcomer Joesef gets super loungey on his first new single of 2020. There’s little more than guitar, brass and his airy vocal, but that’s all he really needs.

Contact Michelle Kambasha

michelle.kambasha@s-414.com

WORKING MEN’S CLUB

White Rooms And People (Heavenly Recordings)

The Yorkshire crew rock and rattle on a fierce and funky new track that seeks to put their distaste with the world to good use: namely, making people dance.

Contact Will Lawrence

will@inhousepress.com

JEHNNY BETH

Flower (Caroline Records)

Whispered, murderous lyrics and sparse verses give way to a frantic electronic chorus on the Savages singer’s new one. Jehnny Beth’s debut LP is coming in May

Ant Giannaccini

anthony@mbcpr.com

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

Let’s Be Friends (Schoolboy/Interscope)

Here’s Carly Rae Jepsen to take a swipe at Valentine’s Day. Whatever your opinion on Cupid’s big day out, this one-off single is pop gold.

Contact Stephanie Duncan-Bosu

stephanie.duncan-bosu@umusic.com

ANDERSON 100

Bae Goals (Dudley Road Records)

Brummie MC Anderson 100 rhymes about “parking fines” and “Optimus Prime” over dubstep-flavoured bass. This is out now on footballer Daniel Sturridge’s record label.

Contact Remina Nair

remina@tenletter.co.uk