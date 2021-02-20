The Music Week Playlist: February 2021

Celeste, Architects, Lucky Daye & more line up for the latest Music Week Playlist. Listen below...

Celeste

Love Is Back (Polydor)

After a sizeable delay, Celeste’s debut album is here, and it’s a real delight. The transportive, floating Love Is Back is a standout moment on a record packed with them. The Brighton singer’s resplendent vocal is stunning, but it’s the smokiness and intrigue of her music that really captivates.

Karl Benjamin

Moon (Atlantic)

New on Atlantic, Londoner Karl Benjamin debuted with a silky groove called Apricot Sky last year. Moon is even more impressive. One to watch.

Imelda May & Noel Gallagher (feat. Ronnie Wood)

Just One Kiss (Decca)

Now this would make for an interesting dinner party line-up. Imelda May links up with Noel and Ronnie to indulge in some joyous rock‘n’roll chaos.

Lucky Daye (feat. Tiana Major9)

On Read (Columbia)

Taken from Lucky Daye’s loved-up collaborations EP, this grinding slow jam is an immaculate union between the New Orleans soul man and Tiana Major9.

Architects

Dead Butterflies (Epitaph)

Architects’ new LP For Those That Wish To Exist is absolutely enormous. This crushing highlight begins with the killer opening line, ‘I wanna bother God’.

RV x Chip x BackRoad Gee

Moonwalk Slide (I’m A Savage)

RV steps out alongside Chip and Backroad Gee on a thunderous new one. This is a big statement at the start of a year that will see him rise high.

Goat Girl

Badibaba (Rough Trade)

Goat Girl dabble in synths and plenty of doom-laden imagery on their excellent new second LP. The juddering tones on this one are awesome.

