The Music Week Playlist: February 26, 2020

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Feb 26th 2020 at 10:54AM

This week's hottest new sounds...

SHARNA BASS
Nobody (EGA Records)

Get to know Sharna Bass, whose hard-edged R&B is ready to go big. At once dreamy and disconcerting, Nobody is a brilliant taster. Debut EP Beautiful Chaos is coming soon.

