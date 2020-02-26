This week's hottest new sounds...
SHARNA BASS
Nobody (EGA Records)
Get to know Sharna Bass, whose hard-edged R&B is ready to go big. At once dreamy and disconcerting, Nobody is a brilliant taster. Debut EP Beautiful Chaos is coming soon.
Contact Livy Coare
livy.coare@caroline.com
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now