The Music Week Playlist: February 5, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

MADISON BEER

Good In Goodbye (RCA/Sony Music UK)

‘You’re killing my vibe/In ways words cannot describe’, sings Madison Beer on the piano-powered intro to her debut album. A sludgier companion to Britney’s Toxic, it’s some takedown.

EVERYTHING IS RECORDED (FEAT. BERWYN & MARIA SOMERVILLE)

10:51/The Night (XL Recordings)

Richard Russell’s project returns with a moody ode to hedonism, featuring new London rapper Berwyn and folk explorer Maria Somerville.

CAGE THE ELEPHANT (FEAT. IGGY POP)

Broken Boy (RCA)

What a start to 2020 for Cage The Elephant, who just scooped their second Grammy and have Iggy Pop snarling all over this new rework.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS

Simmer (Atlantic)

Hayley Williams finally makes her solo debut with Simmer, a pop diversion that flickers and fidgets, demanding repeat listens to reveal its full force.

ROSALÍA

Juro Que (Columbia)

Rosalía embraces the roots of her beloved flamenco sound on an earthy new single that shoves a sock into the mouths of any traditionalist naysayers.

WILSEN

Feeling Fancy (Dalliance Recordings)

Brooklyn trio Wilsen salute the virtues of quietness on a sleepy new cut from upcoming album Ruiner (February 21). Take a peaceful moment to enjoy it.

GRACE DAVIES

Invisible (The Orchard/Sony Music)

The raw, searching debut single from 2017 X Factor runner-up Grace Davies shines a light on how hard it can be to open up when you’re feeling low.

