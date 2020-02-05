Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week Playlist: February 5, 2020

February 5th 2020 at 11:09AM
Madison Beer

This week's hottest new sounds...

MADISON BEER
Good In Goodbye (RCA/Sony Music UK)

You’re killing my vibe/In ways words cannot describe’, sings Madison Beer on the piano-powered intro to her debut album. A sludgier companion to Britney’s Toxic, it’s some takedown.

Contact Kate Head
kate@stokedpr.com

EVERYTHING IS RECORDED (FEAT. BERWYN & MARIA SOMERVILLE)
10:51/The Night (XL Recordings)

Richard Russell’s project returns with a moody ode to hedonism, featuring new London rapper Berwyn and folk explorer Maria Somerville.

Contact Jon Wilkinson
jon@technique-pr.com

CAGE THE ELEPHANT (FEAT. IGGY POP)
Broken Boy (RCA)

What a start to 2020 for Cage The Elephant, who just scooped their second Grammy and have Iggy Pop snarling all over this new rework.

Contact Ant Giannaccini
anthony@mbcpr.com

HAYLEY WILLIAMS
Simmer (Atlantic)

Hayley Williams finally makes her solo debut with Simmer, a pop diversion that flickers and fidgets, demanding repeat listens to reveal its full force.

Contact Claire Coster
claire.coster@atlanticrecords.co.uk

ROSALÍA
Juro Que (Columbia)

Rosalía embraces the roots of her beloved flamenco sound on an earthy new single that shoves a sock into the mouths of any traditionalist naysayers.

Contact Taponeswa Mavunga
taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com

WILSEN
Feeling Fancy (Dalliance Recordings)

Brooklyn trio Wilsen salute the virtues of quietness on a sleepy new cut from upcoming album Ruiner (February 21). Take a peaceful moment to enjoy it.

Contact Rachel Hendry
rachel@rachelhendry.com

GRACE DAVIES
Invisible (The Orchard/Sony Music)

The raw, searching debut single from 2017 X Factor runner-up Grace Davies shines a light on how hard it can be to open up when you’re feeling low.

Contact Julie Smith
julie@stokedpr.com

