The Music Week Playlist: February 5, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...
MADISON BEER
Good In Goodbye (RCA/Sony Music UK)
‘You’re killing my vibe/In ways words cannot describe’, sings Madison Beer on the piano-powered intro to her debut album. A sludgier companion to Britney’s Toxic, it’s some takedown.
Contact Kate Head
kate@stokedpr.com
EVERYTHING IS RECORDED (FEAT. BERWYN & MARIA SOMERVILLE)
10:51/The Night (XL Recordings)
Richard Russell’s project returns with a moody ode to hedonism, featuring new London rapper Berwyn and folk explorer Maria Somerville.
Contact Jon Wilkinson
jon@technique-pr.com
CAGE THE ELEPHANT (FEAT. IGGY POP)
Broken Boy (RCA)
What a start to 2020 for Cage The Elephant, who just scooped their second Grammy and have Iggy Pop snarling all over this new rework.
Contact Ant Giannaccini
anthony@mbcpr.com
HAYLEY WILLIAMS
Simmer (Atlantic)
Hayley Williams finally makes her solo debut with Simmer, a pop diversion that flickers and fidgets, demanding repeat listens to reveal its full force.
Contact Claire Coster
claire.coster@atlanticrecords.co.uk
ROSALÍA
Juro Que (Columbia)
Rosalía embraces the roots of her beloved flamenco sound on an earthy new single that shoves a sock into the mouths of any traditionalist naysayers.
Contact Taponeswa Mavunga
taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com
WILSEN
Feeling Fancy (Dalliance Recordings)
Brooklyn trio Wilsen salute the virtues of quietness on a sleepy new cut from upcoming album Ruiner (February 21). Take a peaceful moment to enjoy it.
Contact Rachel Hendry
rachel@rachelhendry.com
GRACE DAVIES
Invisible (The Orchard/Sony Music)
The raw, searching debut single from 2017 X Factor runner-up Grace Davies shines a light on how hard it can be to open up when you’re feeling low.
Contact Julie Smith
julie@stokedpr.com