The Music Week Playlist: January 15, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...
JUSTIN BIEBER
Yummy (Def Jam)
Given the clamour for the follow-up to Justin Bieber’s 2015 Purpose LP, this bassy waltz is notably low-key. Team JB are no doubt watching the streams rack up, knowing that there’s more to come.
MIST
Savage (Sickmade Records)
Mist’s first verse of 2020 rhymes “cabbage” with “manage”, and for that we applaud him. “I’m back,” he affirms, as if we needed reminding.
AVA MAX
On Somebody (Atlantic)
This time last year, Ava Max was enjoying the view from the top of the singles chart. This new one suggests she’ll continue to make an impact.
THE ORIELLES
Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme) (Heavenly Recordings)
We want some of what The Orielles had for breakfast: the closer from their second LP (out February 28) is souped up on rocket fuel and space dust.
DIGDAT
8 Style II (Columbia)
Ten points to Lewisham rapper DigDat, whose Wallace & Gromit namecheck is the best line of 8 Style II, yet another example of his punchy, agile flow.
IAMDDB
Bubble Tea (Union IV Recordings)
Trippy as ever, IAMDDB revs the BPM up a notch on the lead song from new three-track release Kare Package. Her biggest ever tour begins next month.
GREGORY PORTER
Revival (Decca/Blue Note)
Gregory Porter delivers an uplifting New Year’s message in the form of Revival, the bombastic first taste of his sixth solo album, All Rise, due April 17.
