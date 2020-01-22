The Music Week Playlist: January 20, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

MEGAN THEE STALLION & NORMANI

Diamonds (Atlantic)

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up to offer light and shade onthis juggernaut of pop and rap from the star-studded soundtrack to Margot Robbie’s upcoming movie Birds Of Prey.

TONES AND I

Never Seen The Rain (Parlophone)

Having wrestled the UK into submission with debut hit Dance Monkey, Tones And I is pushing the subtler Never Seen The Rain, which shows her softer side.

HALSEY

You Should Be Sad (Capitol)

All acoustic guitar and pain, Halsey’s latest offsets its emo vibes with a video saluting her pop heroes including Xtina, Lady Gaga and Shania Twain.

MAC MILLER

Good News (Warner Records)

Circles, the first posthumous album from Mac Miller, has just dropped and this beachy intro cut gives a flavour of its intimate, introspective feel.

ALICIA KEYS

Underdog (RCA)

‘This goes out to the underdog,’ intones Alicia Keys on the latest track from her Alicia LP. An Ed Sheeran co-write, this is an acoustic epic with a message.

BIRTHH

Parakeet (Carosello Records)

Italian singer Alice Bisi trails second album Whoa with this spidery folk song, which explores discombobulating territory via brass and handclaps.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF

And It’s Still Alright (Stax Records)

The plaintive title-track from Nathaniel Rateliff’s first solo album in seven years sets the tone for a record inspired by a break-up and the loss of a friend.

