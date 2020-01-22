Your site will load in 16 seconds
January 22nd 2020 at 10:57AM
The Music Week Playlist: January 20, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

MEGAN THEE STALLION & NORMANI
Diamonds (Atlantic)

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up to offer light and shade onthis juggernaut of pop and rap from the star-studded soundtrack to Margot Robbie’s upcoming movie Birds Of Prey.

Contact Robbie Peacock
robbie.peacock@atlanticrecords.co.uk

 

TONES AND I
Never Seen The Rain (Parlophone)

Having wrestled the UK into submission with debut hit Dance Monkey, Tones And I is pushing the subtler Never Seen The Rain, which shows her softer side.

Contact Kat Bawden
kat@dedikatedpr.com

 

HALSEY
You Should Be Sad (Capitol)

All acoustic guitar and pain, Halsey’s latest offsets its emo vibes with a video saluting her pop heroes including Xtina, Lady Gaga and Shania Twain.

Contact Claire Coulton
claire.coulton@s-414.com

 

MAC MILLER
Good News (Warner Records)

Circles, the first posthumous album from Mac Miller, has just dropped and this beachy intro cut gives a flavour of its intimate, introspective feel.

Contact Imran Malik
malik@imran-malik.com

 

ALICIA KEYS
Underdog (RCA)

‘This goes out to the underdog,’ intones Alicia Keys on the latest track from her Alicia LP. An Ed Sheeran co-write, this is an acoustic epic with a message.

Contact Sarah Hall
sarah.hall@sonymusic.com

 

BIRTHH
Parakeet (Carosello Records)

Italian singer Alice Bisi trails second album Whoa with this spidery folk song, which explores discombobulating territory via brass and handclaps.

Contact Kat Bawden
kat@dedikatedpr.com

 

NATHANIEL RATELIFF
And It’s Still Alright (Stax Records)

The plaintive title-track from Nathaniel Rateliff’s first solo album in seven years sets the tone for a record inspired by a break-up and the loss of a friend.

Contact Ant Giannaccini
anthony@mbcpr.com

