The Music Week Playlist: January 29, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

ELLA EYRE

New Me (Island)

A New Year means a new Ella Eyre. That’s very much the message of this bouncy, dancehall-tinged new single, which signals the reawakening of a pop force.

US GIRLS

Overtime (4AD)

Meg Remy’s work with US Girls is always engrossing, and the lead track from seventh LP Heavy Light is no different, powered by wandering guitar and brass.

TOM GRENNAN

This Is The Place (Insanity)

TG’s first new music since 2018’s debut Lighting Matches is an epic break-up lament that comes with a video soaked in cinematic bleakness. Happy days.

BUGZY MALONE (FEAT. SKIP MARLEY)

Cause A Commotion (Island Records/B Somebody)

The Manchester MC pares things back slightly for a menacing, downtempo hook-up with Skip Marley that signals a shift in sound could be on the horizon.

L DEVINE

Boring People (Warner Records)

This is one of those songs that’s brilliant based only on its title. Better still, it’s an instant L Devine classic: acerbic, funny and big on melody.

TIÑA

Dip (Speedy Wunderground)

These South Londoners are the latest in a line of indie types to link up with Speedy Wunderground. High vocals and melancholy mean they stand out.

THE 1975

Me & You Together Song (Dirty Hit)

Flummoxing those still anticipating a Burial-influenced night bus album, The 1975 roll back the years on a lovelorn indie-pop splurge. Whatever next?

