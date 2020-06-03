The Music Week Playlist: June 1, 2020

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande head up our Playlist this week...
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rain On Me (Polydor)
Rain On Me pulls off the neat trick of sounding like it’s beamed in from a fantastical future where pop robots rule the world, while respecting the genre’s rich history. Classic Gaga, in other words.
Leo Bhanji
Blade Of Hope (Dirty Hit)
Fractured, fragile and with shades of Frank Ocean, Blade Of Hope is a taste of Leo Bhanj’s uplifting sound. His debut EP is coming this summer.
Celeste
I Can See The Change (Polydor)
If music brings balm during lockdown, then few artists are as calming as Celeste, whose voice might as well be made of millions of feathers. This is a hot new one.
Natalie Taylor
Surrender (Columbia)
Nashville singer/songwriter Natalie Taylor’s melancholic 2015 single Surrender is surging towards lockdown hit status thanks to TikTok and the fact that it’s inescapably sad.
Matt Maltese
Queen Bee (Nettwerk)
There’s no stopping Matt Maltese and his wonky DIY pop music. This little pearler trails a new EP and features members of The Lemon Twigs and Sorry.
Jake Bugg
Rabbit Hole (RCA)
This is perhaps Jake Bugg’s glossiest chorus yet, but don’t let him fool you. His reedy verses offer a hymnal to seeking escape in hedonism.
Deadmau5 & The Neptunes
Pomegranate (Mau5trap)
While away a pleasantly chilled three-and-a-half minutes with this new hook up between DeadMau5 and The Neptunes. Its beachy vibes are simple, but effective.
