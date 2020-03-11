The Music Week Playlist: March 11, 2020

LADY GAGA

Stupid Love (Interscope)

From the instant the vocal sample hits in the intro, Stupid Love is massive. Then come euphoric synths, propulsive melodies and a sweet, soulful chorus. On this form, Lady Gaga is imperious.

MABEL

Boyfriend (Polydor)

Primed to burrow into the psyches of fans around the world, this picks up where Don’t Call Me Up left off, cementing Mabel’s role as master of the heartbreak pop banger.

JARV IS

House Music All Night Long (Rough Trade)

Back with the band whose name splits his own in half, Jarvis Cocker struts through some glossy electronic pop here. The debut Jarv Is LP is due in May.

SL & PA SALIEU

Hit The Block (Mic Cheque Limited)

Pa Salieu follows January’s majestic Frontline single with a collaboration with South Londonder SL. They’re a good match, too, trading bars over dark, languid beats.

ELDERBROOK

Numb (Parlophone)

After smashing up the streaming charts with Camelphat on Cola, Elderbrook continues his evolution on an emotional dance track that displays ample subtlety.

LOTTO BOYZZ (FEAT. DAPPY)

+44 (Columbia)

Birmingham pair Lotto Boyzz get down with Dappy on this laid-back new one that’s all about how love is much more than just a number. Now there’s a lovely message.

JOSIE MAN

Colours (Promised Land Recordings)

Colours is the brilliant opener on South Londoner Josie Man’s scuffed, poppy debut EP A Loving Boo Thang. Its five tracks skate by, the ultimate bad vibes antidote.

