The Music Week Playlist: March 18, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

FENNE LILY

Hypochondriac (Dead Oceans)

Fenne Lily became an indie streaming smash in the wake of her 2018 debut, and now has a new deal with Dead Oceans. This is a delightful taste of what’s next.

Contact Matthew Fogg

mfogg@secretlygroup.com

PARTY DOZEN

The Great Ape (Grupo)

There’s nothing quite like some good old-fashioned noise to blast the cobwebs away, and this Sydney duo’s new skull-shaker arrives in time for Spring. Party on.

Contact Alex Cull

alex@braceyourselfpr.com

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

Control (Live At The Croxton) (Rough Trade)

Recorded live at their favourite Melbourne bar, this new offering from the Sniffers illustrates that their punk juggernaut will roll on through 2020. Long may they rip.

Contact Jamie Woolgar

jamiewoolgar@roughtraderecords.com

KEYAH/BLU

If You Know (self-released)

The South East Londoner offers up a blur of beats and parts on her debut EP, Sorry, I Forgot You Were Coming. It’s out this week, and this is its best cut.

Contact Dan Carson

dan@they-do.com

CHRONIXX

Dela Move (Soul Circle Music)

Ahead of a new album set to feature guest spots from Little Simz and more, Chronixx drops this boiling hot banger. The LP, Dela Splash, is coming soon.

Contact Kate Head

kate@stokedpr.com

DUKE DUMONT

Love Song (Virgin EMI)

Duke Dumont makes us wait a full minute for the drop on Love Song, and that’s just one of several nice touches on his latest floorfiller. A new album beckons.

Contact Louise Stone

louise.stone@listen-up.biz

BEAM

Unda Armor (Columbia)

The genre-hopping rapper builds on the success of last year’s 95 EP with a video for Unda Armor, a dark-hued rumination on leaving the streets behind.

Contact Taponeswa Mavunga

taponeswa.mavunga@sonymusic.com