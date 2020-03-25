The Music Week Playlist: March 24, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...
YAEJI
Waking Up Down (XL Recordings)
Listening to Yaeji is like mainlining popping candy and then staring down a kaleidoscope for ages. This is the lead track from new mixtape What We Drew, and it’s brilliant.
PROTOMARTYR
Processed By The Boys (Domino)
Does anyone make modern punk better than Protomartyr? Judging by this five-minute bruiser off their fifth album, we’re going with a resounding ‘no’.
OCTAVIAN & SKEPTA
Papi Chulo (Black Butter)
If you weren’t aware, Octavian moves at his own pace. He continues to defy convention here, linking up with Skepta for a cosmic slab of freaky flamenco rap.
ELLIE GOULDING (FEAT. BLACKBEAR)
Worry About Me (Polydor)
Ellie Goulding’s first track of 2020 strikes a defiant tone, as she raises two fingers to a love interest that never was. Slinky production keeps things sweet, though.
TONES AND I
Bad Child (Bad Batch/Elektra)
Tones And I appreciates Dance Monkey, but she’s ready to move on. Her story continues with Bad Child, a mid-tempo offering that shoots venom at the doubters.
THE KILLERS
Caution (Virgin EMI)
Brandon and the boys trail sixth album Imploding The Mirage with something rather sophisticated. The legendary Lindsey Buckingham adds to the grandeur.
WESTERMAN
Think I’ll Stay (Play It Again Sam)
You wouldn’t know that Think I’ll Stay was inspired by an illness that saw Westerman suffer chronic pain, such is the richness of its melody. His debut LP is coming in June.
