The Music Week Playlist: March 5, 2020

This week's hottest new sounds...

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (FEAT. FREDO)

Bully Beef (Black Butter)

Following last year’s hook up with Headie One, Young T & Bugsey link with Fredo on this chiller, which mixes bouncing beats with laid-back bars and a giant chorus.

THE 1975

The Birthday Party (Dirty Hit)

You might as well give up trying to work out where The 1975 are going with album four: this addled new one is a brass-assisted ballad about the perils of partying.

GORILLAZ (FEAT. FATOUMATA DIAWARA)

Désolé (Parlophone)

Gorillaz tap into their exploratory instinct here, with Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara adding sweet vocals to a track to make the heart swell.

SNEAKBO (FEAT. KIDA KUDZ)

Love Is A Gamble (Island)

Sneakbo’s first single of 2020 is soft and relaxing, like a massive cushion, perhaps. Silky melodies from Kida Kudz add to the loungey vibes.

PEARL JAM

Superblood Wolfmoon (Monkeywrench/Republic)

Pearl Jam are having loads of fun here. This one starts fast and loose, before careening to a close via cavorting riff s, shout-along vocals and a luminous solo.

LILLA VARGEN

Cold (FutureKind)

Brilliant new music just keeps on coming out of Ireland. Let Lilia Vargen’s gutsy songwriting soundtrack your anguish in 2020. Cold is sad, but great.

ORLANDO WEEKS

Safe In Sound (PIAS)

Former Maccabees singer Orlando Weeks drops news of his debut solo album (due later in 2020) with a quiet, intense new single inspired by parenthood.

