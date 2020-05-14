The Music Week Playlist: May 11, 2020

Brand new London artist Berwyn leads this week's playlist...

Berwyn

Glory (Self-released)

A threadbare piano part and grainy vocals make for a dramatic solo bow from Berwyn, who has tongues wagging via recent collabs with Headie One/Fred Again and Richard Russell. One to watch.

Gorillaz (feat. Tony Allen & Skepta)

How Far? (Parlophone)

Recorded just before lockdown and featuring resplendent bars from Skepta, Damon Albarn’s final work with Tony Allen is an invigorating tribute to a musical legend.

Joe Goddard & Hayden Thorpe

Unknown Song (Domino)

Domino labelmates Joe Goddard and Hayden Thorpe dig out their dancing shoes in isolation for a collaboration that is sure to soundtrack your next Friday Zoom sesh.

Bree Runway (feat. Yung Baby Tate)

Damn Daniel (Virgin EMI)

East Londoner Bree Runway beams in another helping of pop-flavoured hip-hop from outer space. Listen out for the genius Humpty Dumpty reference.

Lola Young

Same Bed (Day One Music/Island)

The middle of three tracks on her new Renaissance EP finds Lola Young ruminating over broken love in typical style: natural, unfussy and totally compelling.

Dylan John Thomas

Lost Without (Yellow Motor/AWAL)

If you thought Gerry Cinnamon was the only gravelly Glaswegian balladeer on the block, you were wrong. This mop top musician means business.

Jessie Ware

Save A Kiss (PMR/Virgin EMI)

Has anyone told Jessie Ware the clubs are shut? Judging by the sounds of this heart-swelling floorfiller, absolutely not! An interesting step in a ravier direction.

