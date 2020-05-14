Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week Playlist: May 11, 2020

May 14th 2020 at 12:25PM
Brand new London artist Berwyn leads this week's playlist...

Berwyn
Glory (Self-released)
A threadbare piano part and grainy vocals make for a dramatic solo bow from Berwyn, who has tongues wagging via recent collabs with Headie One/Fred Again and Richard Russell. One to watch.

Contact Jon Wilkinson
jon@technique-pr.com

Gorillaz (feat. Tony Allen & Skepta)
How Far? (Parlophone)
Recorded just before lockdown and featuring resplendent bars from Skepta, Damon Albarn’s final work with Tony Allen is an invigorating tribute to a musical legend.

Contact Brídín Murphy Mitchell
bridin@rmplondon.co.uk

Joe Goddard & Hayden Thorpe
Unknown Song (Domino)
Domino labelmates Joe Goddard and Hayden Thorpe dig out their dancing shoes in isolation for a collaboration that is sure to soundtrack your next Friday Zoom sesh.

Contact Sam Williams
sam@dominorecordco.com

Bree Runway (feat. Yung Baby Tate)
Damn Daniel (Virgin EMI)
East Londoner Bree Runway beams in another helping of pop-flavoured hip-hop from outer space. Listen out for the genius Humpty Dumpty reference.

Contact Janet Choudhury
janet.choudhury@umusic.com

Lola Young
Same Bed (Day One Music/Island)
The middle of three tracks on her new Renaissance EP finds Lola Young ruminating over broken love in typical style: natural, unfussy and totally compelling.

Contact Adam Guest
adam.guest@s-414.com

Dylan John Thomas
Lost Without (Yellow Motor/AWAL)
If you thought Gerry Cinnamon was the only gravelly Glaswegian balladeer on the block, you were wrong. This mop top musician means business.

Contact Kat Bawden
kat@dedikatedpr.com

Jessie Ware
Save A Kiss (PMR/Virgin EMI)
Has anyone told Jessie Ware the clubs are shut? Judging by the sounds of this heart-swelling floorfiller, absolutely not! An interesting step in a ravier direction.

Contact Laura Sinclair
laura.sinclair@dawbell.com

