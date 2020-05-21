The Music Week Playlist: May 18, 2020

This week's best new tracks...

Yebba

Distance (Columbia)

Sink into the luscious depths of this extravagantly good first single from Yebba’s debut album. Co-produced with Mark Ronson, its soulful lilt makes the Memphis singer’s star quality abundantly clear.

Kim Petras

Malibu (Bunhead)

Kim Petras conjures glorious escapism on Malibu, which offers a shot of electric energy at a challenging time. Few are writing pop songs as explosive as Petras at the moment.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Stuck With U (Def Jam/Republic)

Watching a load of pop star couples in quarantine in the video for this Grande/Bieber face-off is suitably entertaining, and the song’s schmaltzy tone isn’t bad either.?

Hayley Williams

Sudden Desire (Atlantic)

This pleasingly robotic gem from Hayley Williams’ solo debut opens up a new dimension for minimal pop. Just try and escape its clutches.

Sid Stone

Better Alone (Hotspring Music)

Taken from Somerset newcomer Sid Stone’s jazzy Inside/Outside mixtape, Better Alone shifts and grinds, fastened together by plenty of sticky groove. Keep an eye on him.

Cass McCombs

The Wine Of Lebanon (Anti)

Recorded using Universal Audio’s swanky new Luna system, this is a pristine example of Cass McCombs’ unique ability to extract folk-rock drama from the grit of life.

Jones

Giving It Up (BMG)

North Londoner Jones appeared on Later... With Jools Holland a few years back and now resurfaces with a sun-baked pop song you’ll want to play over and over.

