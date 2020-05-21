Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week Playlist: May 18, 2020

May 21st 2020 at 10:02AM
This week's best new tracks...

Yebba
Distance (Columbia)
Sink into the luscious depths of this extravagantly good first single from Yebba’s debut album. Co-produced with Mark Ronson, its soulful lilt makes the Memphis singer’s star quality abundantly clear.
Kim Petras
Malibu (Bunhead)
Kim Petras conjures glorious escapism on Malibu, which offers a shot of electric energy at a challenging time. Few are writing pop songs as explosive as Petras at the moment.
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
Stuck With U (Def Jam/Republic)
Watching a load of pop star couples in quarantine in the video for this Grande/Bieber face-off is suitably entertaining, and the song’s schmaltzy tone isn’t bad either.?
Hayley Williams
Sudden Desire (Atlantic)
This pleasingly robotic gem from Hayley Williams’ solo debut opens up a new dimension for minimal pop. Just try and escape its clutches.
Sid Stone
Better Alone (Hotspring Music)
Taken from Somerset newcomer Sid Stone’s jazzy Inside/Outside mixtape, Better Alone shifts and grinds, fastened together by plenty of sticky groove. Keep an eye on him.
Cass McCombs
The Wine Of Lebanon (Anti)
Recorded using Universal Audio’s swanky new Luna system, this is a pristine example of Cass McCombs’ unique ability to extract folk-rock drama from the grit of life.
Jones
Giving It Up (BMG)
North Londoner Jones appeared on Later... With Jools Holland a few years back and now resurfaces with a sun-baked pop song you’ll want to play over and over.
