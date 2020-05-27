The Music Week Playlist: May 25, 2020

Pa Salieu's double header leads our latest Playlist...

Pa Salieu

Betty/Bang Out (Pa Salieu/Warner Music)

Here are two more reasons why Pa Salieu is the most exciting proposition in UK rap. This is a delicious double whammy in which the Coventry MC’s bars land as hard as the bass surrounding them.

Contact Ebi Sampson

ebi.sampson@august.agency

Crack Cloud

Ouster Stew (Meat Machine)

Crack Cloud function best at a frantic pace, and this intro track for their new record is another joyous example of their attempts to wrestle their ginormous noise into order.

Contact Alex Cull

alex@braceyourselfpr.com

Phoebe Bridgers

I See You (Dead Oceans)

Phoebe Bridgers’ parts on the new 1975 record give it an extra dimension and no wonder, when she’s capable of rolling folk-rock bangers such as this. The Punisher LP is out in June.

Contact Jodie Banaszkiewicz

jodie@staygoldenpr.com

Lucy Rose

Question It All (Communion Records)

Lucy Rose may just have won the prize for lockdown’s most heartwarming musical excursion, teaming this reflective new song with videos of cooking, cats and more.

Contact Jon Lawrence

Jon@chalkpressagency.co.uk

Orlando Weeks

Milk Breath (PIAS)

The former Maccabee documents his relationship with his new son over a vast expanse of brass and percussion. He really has got this emotional indie-pop thing down.

Contact Morad Khokar

morad.khokar@warnermusic.com

The Pretty Reckless

Death By Rock And Roll (Century Media)

Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless is revived after almost four years of silence with a real beast of a rock song, written in tribute to their late producer Kato Khandwala.

Contact Adam Sagir

adam@thenoisecartel.com