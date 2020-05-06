The Music Week Playlist: May 4, 2020

Charli XCX

Claws (Asylum)

Claws is a beautifully simple love song that, with neon production from Dylan Brady, also feels like a trip to the fair on LSD. Charli XCX’s lockdown album drops later this month.

Joesef

The Sun Is Up Forever (Bold Cut/AWAL)

Anyone feeling uptight in isolation could do with a dose of this new one from Joesef, which is so relaxing it should come with a free blanket. Shut your eyes and settle in.

Sneakbo (feat. Mr Eazi)

Hold You Down (Island)

A red hot song for the summer from Sneakbo’s new 9 Lives album. Loose beats and a juicy melody from Mr Eazi waft around Sneakbo’s authoritative vocals.

Sea Girls

Do You Really Wanna Know? (Polydor)

Sea Girls announce their debut album’s August release with an indie-pop song with more spring than a lorryload of brand new bouncy balls. Too much fizzy pop, lads?

Jockstrap

The City (Warp)

Pray silence for Jockstrap’s first release for Warp, an intense, fragile example of their head-scrambling experimental ways. The Wicked City EP is coming in June.

New Hope Club

Worse (Virgin EMI)

New Hope Club take five from their various lockdown livestream activities to drop a new single that’s altogether more positive than its title suggest.

RMR

Dealer (CMNTY/Warner Records)

Masked crooner RMR dabbles in R&B after going viral with his twangsome Rascal track earlier this year. Expect much more from the mysterious new Warner US signing.

