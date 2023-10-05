'A timeless, Black American icon': Primary Wave Music partners with estate of Isaac Hayes

Primary Wave Music has partnered with the estate of the legendary singer, actor, songwriter and composer Isaac Hayes.

Terms of the deal will see Primary Wave administer various publishing interests of the estate. In addition, the partnership will grant the publisher the opportunity to market Isaac Hayes’ name, image and likeness.

Across his nearly six-decade career, Isaac Hayes was behind songs such as Soul Man, which he co-wrote and produced for Stax duo Sam and Dave. It was named one of the most influential songs of the past 50 years by the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Hayes released over 20 albums over the course of his career in music.

In addition to his solo career, he served as composer for the film Shaft (1971). The Theme From Shaft won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1972. Hayes also won two Grammy Awards in that same year, making him a 3-time Grammy Winner.

Hayes’ music was sampled and turned into hits by rap stars Jay-Z, Dr Dre, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan and more. He continues to be one of the most sampled artists of all time.

Hayes was part of the founding cast of Comedy Central's animated TV series South Park. A song from the series performed by Chef, Chocolate Salty Balls (PS I Love You), reached No.1 on the UK singles chart in 1998.

In 2002, Hayes was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Of the deal, Isaac Hayes III said: “Myself, and the entire Hayes family, are enthusiastically optimistic as we embark on this amazing partnership with Primary Wave. This venture isn’t just a business endeavour, it’s a fusion of passion and legacy. It’s an honour to align with a powerhouse that reverberates with innovation, authenticity, and remarkable foresight. Together, we're not just creating notes, but orchestrating the future of a timeless, Black American icon, ensuring that the soul, influence, and genius of Isaac Hayes is forever celebrated and revered.”

Ramon Villa, Primary Wave Music’s chief operating officer, said: “We thank the Hayes family for entrusting us as a partner to continue the great work they have done to uplift the legacy and artistry of Isaac Hayes. He has always been and will always be the epitome of ‘cool’ and truly his music just makes one feel good. Welcome to the Primary Wave family, Mr Hayes. We look forward to helping expand the reach of your magic.”

Terms of the deal will also give the estate access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, sync opportunities and film & TV production.