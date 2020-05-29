ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus named president of CISAC

Björn Ulvaeus has been appointed president of CISAC, the global confederation of authors’ societies and the largest network of creators worldwide.

Ulvaeus, co-founder of ABBA and prolific writer of over 150 hit songs and shows, is also a vocal campaigner for the rights of creators. CISAC said he brings a deep understanding of the creative industries and the systems that help authors get fair payment for their works.

As CISAC president, which has a three-year term, Ulvaeus will support the confederation’s work to secure stronger rights, more royalties, better systems, and improved conditions for creators across five repertoires – music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature.

CISAC – the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers – represents more than 230 authors’ societies in over 120 countries. Through this community, CISAC supports the global network of collective management of rights.

The CISAC community works to support the livelihood of more than four million creators and is responsible for collecting €9.6 billion (£8.6bn) of licensing income and royalties worldwide. However, collections are facing a downturn as a result of the global impact of Covid-19.

Ulvaeus said: “I have made a great living as a songwriter and an artist, and I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed a lot of success. Now, as President of CISAC, I am happy to have a different kind of opportunity, to try and help the next generation of creators in their working lives.

“CISAC has a unique international authority, and I believe passionately in its mission to secure better, fairer terms for creators. I am also interested in how the technologies we use can work better, earning creators fairer rewards for their work and more royalties. I am therefore very excited about the opportunities ahead and looking forward to our collaboration.”

CISAC director general Gadi Oron said: “Björn Ulvaeus has moved us, inspired us and lit up our lives with his songs and creations. I am absolutely thrilled that he has decided to take on the role of CISAC president, to support us in our mission to serve creators internationally. Björn has an extraordinary track record – as a creator himself, as a champion for creators’ rights, and as an expert in the systems which ensure creators are fairly paid. These qualities will be invaluable to CISAC’s work and we look forward immensely to collaborating with him.”

Ulvaeus was elected president by CISAC’s general assembly, which took place in a virtual meeting today. He succeeds Jean-Michel Jarre, who held the CISAC Presidency role for seven years.