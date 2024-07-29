Alison Donald to exit Kobalt after seven years

Alison Donald, Kobalt’s head of global creative, will be leaving the company at the end of the month to pursue other endeavours.

During her seven-year tenure at the company, Donald has signed key talent such as Sam Fender, Cigarettes After Sex, Koffee, Gabriels, Jungle, Khruangbin, Rage Against the Machine, The Last Dinner Party and Tom Odell.

“Alison’s fervour for creativity and music have always been felt throughout the entire organisation, inspiring our teams every day,” said Kobalt president Jeannette Perez. “Her palpable energy and enthusiasm will be missed by everyone at Kobalt. We wish her all of the best as she embarks on her next journey.”

Donald joined Kobalt in 2017, overseeing A&R and creative in the UK and Europe for both Kobalt Music Publishing and AWAL’s UK and Europe creative teams. In March 2023, she was promoted to head of global creative publishing, dividing her time between London and Los Angeles.

Donald joined Kobalt from Columbia Records UK, where she was co-president, and signed and worked closely with artists including George Ezra, Tom Odell, Rag’N’Bone Man, Declan Mckenna and The Civil Wars.

Before joining Columbia in 2011, Donald was MD at Chrysalis Music Publishing (2000-2010). She signed and oversaw projects by the likes of Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, The Gossip, Fleet Foxes, Laura Marling, Thom Yorke and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Donald was also head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music (1996-2000), where she signed The Strokes, Gomez, Gregg Alexander, and before that, worked for Capitol/EMI Records for seven years. She began her career over three decades ago at Arista Records.

“Working with the team at Kobalt and all of the incredible artists and writers on the roster has been very rewarding, I am extremely proud of what we’ve all achieved,” said Donald. “I’m sad to be leaving both my friends at Kobalt and our wonderful roster but I am looking forward to the next chapter.”

PHOTO: Beth Crockatt