Alix Kram appointed to lead marketing role at UMPG

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has appointed Alix Kram to the newly created global role of head of marketing.

Based in New York, Kram will report to UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson, and COO Marc Cimino. Kram will work on UMG brand and merchandise company Bravado, reporting to president Matt Young.

Alix Kram said: “I’m grateful to both Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino for this opportunity to delve into UMPG’s iconic catalogues and uncover stories to tell that generate new energy, growth and conversation. Upon first meeting, it was clear that they have created a truly global and unique culture - a force in the industry which leads with a passion for songwriters and champions the expertise of the people that make up the company. I am excited to learn from them and the dedicated fan communities that surround these songwriters as I shape this role.”

On Bravado, she added: “This new and unique role also connects me with Bravado and my original music mentor, Matt Young, allowing me to further build, extend and share the stories of some of the world’s most beloved songs in new ways.”

Marc Cimino, UMPG COO, said: “Alix is the perfect executive to enhance the incredible stories our songs tell and bring them to life. Not only does she have an outstanding track record in the brand space; she also has a nuanced understanding of strategic, creative marketing that can significantly amplify global opportunities for our writers and songs. Jody and I are thrilled to welcome her to UMPG.”

Matt Young, president of Bravado, said: “I’ve known and worked with Alix throughout her career and am confident she will be instrumental in creating new and exciting synergies between Bravado and UMPG. We are dedicated to helping UMPG’s incredible roster of songwriters and producers move their brands forward and continue to find new ways for them to reach their fans around the world.”

Previously, Kram led the retail & consumer products marketing team at Netflix in the US, Canada and Australia. Kram has also served at Warner Music Group as head of global brand licensing and retail, as well as Nickelodeon/Paramount.

She also founded a boutique marketing and branding agency, TheKRAMcollective, where clients included Hasbro, Dreamworks, HBO, Atari and more.