AllTrack launches mechanical rights division

Performing rights organisation AllTrack has now launched a mechanical rights division.

It covers mechanical royalties generated when music is streamed on demand, used in digital applications, downloaded, reproduced into physical products such as CDs and vinyl records, or utilised in various other means protected under copyright law.

According to the announcement, AllTrack is the first and only PRO in the United States to offer integrated public performance rights (for songs performed or played in public) and mechanical rights (for reproduction and distribution) collection services that music creators and publishers can manage through a single platform.

AllTrack now collects mechanical royalties on behalf of its members throughout the world, both directly and through its relationships with international sister societies.

Traditionally, independent US creators have needed to register their songs with multiple platforms and societies to collect their global mechanical royalties.

"We're thrilled to expand our services to include mechanical rights, which typically represent a significant portion of a music creator’s publishing income," said Hayden Bower, founder and CEO of AllTrack. “Our integrated approach addresses the independent sector’s longstanding need for a simplified royalty collection process. AllTrack members can now receive the compensation they're entitled to faster and more efficiently than ever before."

The launch of this division follows AllTrack's recent acceptance to CISAC (International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers) as a rights management entity. It also completed an integration with Tidal.