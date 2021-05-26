AMLOR signs publishing deal with Jack Savoretti

AMLOR Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing UK have announced a long-term publishing agreement with Jack Savoretti.

The singer-songwriter, who is interviewed in the latest issue of Music Week, is AMLOR's first signing since beginning a global sub-publishing partnership with UMPG UK.

Savoretti secured his first No.1 LP in 2019 with the gold-certified Singing To Strangers (164,205 sales, OCC) and releases new album Europiana, his first since signing to EMI, on June 25.

AMLOR Publishing MD Blair McDonald said: “Over the past 15 years, Jack has proven himself as an outstanding songwriter and much-loved artist. We have long been fans of his and are thrilled to welcome him to the AMLOR family, with the support of Universal Music Publishing. Jack is a key signing for us and we look forward to working with him and his team to uncover new opportunities and build on his career as a songwriter and artist.”

Savoretti said: “I am excited to be joining AMLOR/UMPG and begin this new chapter. Though AMLOR’s company might be young, Blair and the team have an incredible track record and I look forward to building our futures and growing together.”

Mike McCormack, MD of UMPG UK, said: “I’ve been a fan of Jack’s for a long time and of Blair, Harry, Richard and Will’s for even longer. That makes this a fantastic and genuine partnership for us at UMPG to work together with AMLOR/EMI, plus management Niko and Danielle, to help make Jack the global superstar he deserves to be”

Under the sub-publishing agreement, Universal Music Publishing globally represents AMLOR’s existing and future catalogue, with the potential to jointly sign selected writers.

