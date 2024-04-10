Andrea Bocelli signs to UMPG's Classics & Screen

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed tenor Andrea Bocelli via an exclusive, global publishing agreement through UMPG’s Classics & Screen department.

One of the most successful classical singers in modern history, Bocelli this year celebrates his 30th anniversary in music. Through the new agreement, UMPG will represent Bocelli’s future works, as well as his most recent album, A Family Christmas. The festive album made the UK Top 5 and has 77,079 sales to date (Official Charts Company).

Andrea Bocelli has sold over 90 million albums to date and generated more than 16 billion streams. The tenor has become a longstanding ambassador for Italian culture around the world and drew worldwide attention in 2020 with his record-breaking Music for Hope event, which became one of the biggest musical livestream performances of all time.

Across his career, Bocelli has received six Grammy nominations, six Latin Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, seven World Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Veronica Berti Bocelli, CEO of Almud Music, and Maverick Management’s Francesco Pasquero, said: “We are honoured to be joining the Universal Music Publishing Group family. Building upon our long-standing partnership with Universal Music Group, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in Andrea’s journey. As we celebrate Maestro’s 30th anniversary this year, we are excited to continue expanding Andrea’s legacy and reach even greater heights with the support of UMPG.”

Natasha Baldwin, executive vice president of Classics and Screen at UMPG, said: “Andrea Bocelli is not only a legendary tenor, but an artist who has established his place in the canon of classical and popular music. As we celebrate his third decade in the industry and immense contributions to music history, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrea to UMPG Classics & Screen family as his global publisher.”

The new publishing agreement builds upon Bocelli’s historic relationship with Universal Music Group (UMG), which has distributed his albums for over a quarter of a century through its longstanding relationship with Sugar Music.

In 2021, Bocelli signed directly to UMG for the first time after more than 25 years of collaboration (in particular with Decca Records) in a global, multi-faceted recording agreement. All of his previous recordings will remain under Sugar Music, in an exclusive licence agreement with UMG.

