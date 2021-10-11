Arlo Parks, Inflo, Tom Barnes and more honoured at 2021 BMI London Awards

BMI honoured the top UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers of the most-performed songs of the previous year at the 2021 BMI London Awards.

Following her Mercury Prize victory, Arlo Parks received the BMI Impact Award, a recognition given for “groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music”.

UK songwriter and producer Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover was honoured with the BMI Champion Award, recognising his creative accomplishments and contributions to culture, social policy and racial justice through his music.

Song of the Year went to Before You Go co-written by Tom Barnes of TMS. The song recorded by Lewis Capaldi peaked at No.1 and has sales of 1,845,845, according to the Official Charts Company.

In addition, Million-Air Awards, Top 30 Pop Songs and the best in Film, TV & Visual Media were also announced across BMI’s digital and social channels.

“We’re extremely proud to recognise BMI’s top UK and European music creators and celebrate songwriting at its very best,” said Shirin Foroutan, VP, creative, Europe. “This year, we’re presenting two special awards to two incredible innovators in music. The formidable Arlo Parks is receiving the BMI Impact Award for the vulnerability and authenticity she shares in her songwriting, resonating with music lovers worldwide.

“In addition, as one of the most transformative songwriters/producers of our time, we’re presenting Inflo with the BMI Champion Award in recognition of his groundbreaking musical achievements and collaborations, and for using his platform to champion social change to help better our world. We are privileged to represent every one of our award winners and honourees and celebrate their continued success.”

