Armada Music Publishing extends deals with dance duo Nervo and DJ Reinier Zonneveld

Armada Music Publishing has extended deals with dance DJs Nervo and Reinier Zonneveld, as well as the renewal of 90% of the company’s sub-publishing agreements with its clients.

“These extensions signal the strength of Armada Music Publishing’s relationships with producers, publishers, and catalogue owners, and speak to the value the company brings to songwriters and emerging talent,” said a statement.

Armada Music Publishing’s efforts with Australian DJ duo Nervo will focus on artist development through releases and writing sessions with third parties.

Nervo have written and produced hit songs for artists including Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Miley Cyrus. Armada Music Publishing controls the publishing rights to several of their biggest hits, including Worlds Collide and Best Friend by Sofi Tukker feat. The Knocks & Alisa Ueno.

The publisher’s agreement with Dutch DJ and producer Reinier Zonneveld will focus on international expansion and collaborations with other artists and producers. The initial partnership, which began in 2021, developed Zonneveld’s identity as a live performer.

With live sets solely consisting of his own repertoire, Zonneveld played over 100 shows in 2024 and is preparing for his debut US headline tour this spring. In 2024, he performed back-to-back with his AI alter ego at the R2 Festival for 30,000-plus attendees in the Netherlands and will return with the second edition of the festival this year.

Armada Music Publishing owns the publishing rights to some of Zonneveld’s biggest tracks, including Flying Octopus ft. Hi-Lo and Oliver Heldens, CSE and Fist On Acid feat. Angerfirst.

We are looking forward to helping more artists fulfill their unique creative potential Maykel Piron

Armada Music Publishing also renewed 90% of its sub-publishing agreements, initiated last April following the acquisition of Amsterdam-based music publisher, Cloud 9 Music, through BEAT Music Fund.

“This underscores the publisher’s strong and trusted relationships with its partners, who continue to demonstrate their confidence in the company’s expertise and creative vision,” said a statement.

“These deal extensions are a direct reflection of the demand we’re seeing in the market, Armada’s company evolution, and our team’s dedication to the one-of-a-kind dance artists we serve,” said Maykel Piron, CEO and co-founder of Armada Music Group. “After acquiring Cloud 9 Music in early 2024, Armada Music Publishing grew from a small-scale operation to a dynamic team of 20. We’re thrilled to continue our success with Nervo and Reiner Zonneveld, and are looking forward to helping more artists fulfill their unique creative potential.”