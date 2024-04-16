Armada's BEAT Music fund acquires publisher Cloud 9 Music

Armada’s dance investment fund BEAT Music Fund has acquired Amsterdam-based publisher Cloud 9 Music.

As part of the acquisition, the teams of Armada Publishing and Cloud 9 Music will merge to form Armada Music Publishing.

“This strategic move underscores Armada’s mission to position itself as the best partner in the in-demand global electronic dance industry, projected to reach $20.9 billion by 2033,” said a statement from Armada.

BEAT Music Fund launched in April 2023 to unlock value from recordings and copyrights within the booming dance sector.

BEAT is planning to increase its investment to at least $500 million in the coming years. It has previously acquired dance label King Street Sounds, Dutch dance duo Chocolate Puma’s catalogue, and UK-based labels Sola Records and Viva Music, among others.

As part of the latest acquisition, Cloud 9 Music’s copyright assets and songwriters will be serviced and administered by Armada Music Publishing. Employees from Cloud 9 Music will join the team, effectively tripling its headcount.

Armada Music Publishing will include a full-service and experienced publishing back-office team operating under its newly formed parent company, Armada Music Group. The group was established to offer label, publishing and catalogue acquisition services under one roof.

“By merging the label’s artist-centric approach to creativity with the burgeoning opportunities for artists in the publishing world, this acquisition synergistically enables Armada Music Group to broaden its endeavours and provide comprehensive guidance to artists within a unified framework,” said a statement.

This will boost our ability to empower today’s dance artists and expand their opportunities to monetise their work in the current landscape Maykel Piron

Maykel Piron (pictured) will oversee Armada Music Publishing and its entities. The publisher’s leadership team is made up of chief financial officer Margôt Hölscher, general manager Michel Peek and Ronald Visser, head of publishing administration.

“This acquisition is significant to us and will boost our ability to empower today’s dance artists and expand their opportunities to monetise their work in the current landscape,” said Maykel Piron, CEO and co-founder of Armada Music Group. “Now more than ever, today’s artists need a trusted partner. Providing label, publishing services and opportunities within catalogue investment all under one roof directly fuels our ongoing mission to advocate for dance artists, contribute to their success, and uphold the value of creativity.”

Armada Music Publishing now represents a roster of songwriters, producers and emerging talent, including Armin van Buuren, Brennan Heart, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, D.O.D, Dubvision, Kevin Saunderson, Nervo, Reinier Zonneveld, Sander van Doorn, Vini Vici, W&W, Yulia Niko, Priska, KDYN and more.

The publishing catalogue also includes global dance hits such as Armin van Buuren’s This Is What It Feels Like, Reality by Lost Frequencies and Da Beatfreakz’s co-written share in Prada, recorded by Cassö, D-Block Europe and Raye.