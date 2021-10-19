ASCAP London Music Awards 2021 winners revealed

ASCAP has announced the winners of the ASCAP London Music Awards 2021.

The virtual event highlights US success for British songwriting and composing talent.

Lewis Capaldi won four awards while Pete Glenister, co-writer of the Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin hit RITMO (Bad Boys for Life), triumphed in two categories.

Other music creators recognised include Becky Hill (pictured), MNEK, Jasmine Thompson, Steve Mac, Dan Smith of Bastille and a host of composers for film and TV including The Crown and Call the Midwife. The winners will be honoured over ASCAP social channels during October 19-20 with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.

Lewis Capaldi was named ASCAP London Songwriter of the Year for Someone You Loved and Before You Go. Additionally, Someone You Loved earned him awards for Song Of The Year and Top Streaming Song, whilst Before You Go is a Winning Hot 100 Song.

Featuring a prominent sample of the 1995 Corona hit Rhythm of the Night, RITMO – co-written by Pete Glenister – received two awards for Top Hot Dance/Electronic Song and Winning Hot 100 Song.

One of the biggest hits of the long pandemic summer of 2020 was Head & Heart by Joel Corry ft. MNEK. Co-written by MNEK, Neave Applebaum, Robert Harvey, Lewis Thompson and Leo Kalyan, the song earned Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song Awards for all of its songwriters. Steve Mac, one of the most successful songwriters of the 21st century, received another Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song Award, along with Bastille’s Dan Smith, for Happier (by Marshmello ft. Bastille).

Becky Hill’s Lose Control, her collaboration with Meduza, gained a Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song award alongside co-writer Conor Blake Manning. Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song awards also went to Jasmine Thompson for co-writing Zedd collaboration Funny and Sam Gray for co-writing Takeaway (Chainsmokers & Illenium ft. Lennon Stella).

ASCAP also recognises the best composers in the worlds of film and television with 11 awards. Top Box Office Film Of The Year is for Daniel Pemberton’s work on DC Comics’ Birds of Prey. A full list of 2021 ASCAP London Music Awards winners can be found here.

ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams said: “We’ve learned that however wide the space is between us, we are connected at a soul level. Your music reminds us of that. When your music connects with millions of people, that’s power. That can change the world... Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for your achievements.”