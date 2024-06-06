ASCAP to honour rising hitmakers Kenya Grace and Cian Ducrot

ASCAP is to honour rising stars Kenya Grace and Cian Ducrot.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers will award Kenya Grace with the ASCAP Global Impact Award, while Cian Ducrot will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

South Africa-born, British singer-songwriter and producer Kenya Grace will receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award in recognition of her breakthrough success. The self-taught producer had a huge 2023 hit with Strangers, which secured her a BRITs nomination.

Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award following his No.1 album Victory. Ducrot recently co-wrote SZA’s hit Saturn, and supported Ed Sheeran on tour.

Kenya Grace and Cian Ducrot join previous British ASCAP award recipients including Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, MNEK, Lewis Capaldi, Dev Hynes, Becky Hill and more.

Paul Williams, ASCAP chairman of the board and president, said: “Kenya Grace is at the forefront of a new wave of dance-driven pop music. As the sole writer and producer of her self-recorded songs, Kenya possesses a DIY style that is staggeringly innovative and has made her a favourite with the dance music community. We are thrilled to present this trailblazing music creator with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.”

He added: “A multi-faceted songwriter, Cian Ducrot is quickly becoming one of the industry’s most promising talents with his brilliant voice and heartfelt lyrics. He’s now making waves with some of the world’s biggest artists alongside his own work. We are so pleased to recognise him with the ASCAP Vanguard Award.”

The awards will be presented at ASCAP London Celebrates, an invitation-only VIP celebration taking place in London on June 18. The event will bring together ASCAP’s community of UK-based hitmakers, composers and music executives.