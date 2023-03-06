Audoo appoints Nigel Elderton as chairman

Audoo has appointed music publishing veteran Nigel Elderton as chairman.

The former PRS For Music chair has decades of music publishing experience, including his current role as European president of Peermusic.

As company chairman, he is tasked with steering and aiding the advancement of Audoo’s technology within the industry. The firm was set up to help transform public performance licensing with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Elderton’s appointment follows the hiring of ex-APRA executive Matthew Fackrell as SVP/GM APAC, and the adoption and roll-out of Audoo Audio Meters in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigel Elderton, Audoo chairman, said: “The Audoo mission is worthy, and its technology highly impressive. Improving the licensing landscape and removing barriers to royalty processes is vital in rebalancing money that should be reaching music creators and performers - Audoo tech aids efficiency in these processes.

“Early adopters are showing improvement in the accuracy of data collection and, ultimately, more of those owed will receive their optimum public performance payments. As a publisher representing the best interests of songwriters and a long-time colleague within PROs, I look forward to working alongside Ryan and the Audoo team to advance this element of our industry.”

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, said: “Having Nigel join is an honour - a true champion of the songwriter and music industry with unparalleled experience and expertise. We are excited to benefit from his guidance and continue on the mission of revolutionising the public performance royalties space worldwide.”