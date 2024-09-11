Audoo appoints senior industry figures as board advisors

Audoo has appointed senior music industry executives as board advisors.

Steve Clark, COO of Round Hill Music, Isabel Garvey, COO of Warner Music UK, and Sean O’Malley, CEO & founder of Regard Music, will all support the growth of Audoo. The music recognition technology and data company is working to improve collection of public performance royalties with greater accuracy.

Clark, Garvey and O’Malley join existing Audoo advisors, Cliff Fluet, partner at Lewis Silkin, and former CEO of Syneos Health, Alistair Macdonald. They will provide further specialist guidance and counsel to the company board, which includes fellow music industry executives Chris Herbert and Nigel Elderton.

Steve Clark, COO, Round Hill Music and Audoo board advisor, said: “The depth and understanding of music rights and royalties is at a critical juncture in the history of the music industry. As networks of music rights-holders evolve, we must ensure that systems do too, to meet the ever-changing rhythm and flow of this part of the business. The ethos of the Audoo offering is vitally worthy and the execution of its solutions to meet the growing needs of parties in the data chain has been impressive to observe – I look forward to supporting its progress in improving the landscape of tracking and distribution of royalties.”

Isabel Garvey, COO, Warner Music UK and Audoo board advisor, said: “Having helped select Audoo for the Abbey Road Red programme years ago during its start-up phase, it's gratifying to see its elevated and thriving status now. Audoo’s disruptive technology solution which delivers transparent and efficient royalty tracking and distribution has benefits across the whole value chain in music. I am excited to support Audoo on its growth journey as it transforms the current landscape in this space.”

To have such revered executives join our existing world-class group of board members and advisors demonstrates the strength of belief in the business Ryan Edwards

Sean O’Malley, founder and CEO, Regard Music and Audoo board advisor, said: “The innovation and practicality of Audoo solutions are positively disruptive. These services will aid the refinement of our source data and change the landscape in this sector of our industry. Working with fellow musician and music fan Ryan, and his team, this worthy mission originates from the heart and I’m proud to advise and aid its next-level success.”

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO of Audoo, added: “The combined experience of Steve, Isabel and Sean brings a powerful wealth of knowledge across labels, publishers, rights-holders and creators - to have such revered executives join our existing world-class group of Board members and Advisors demonstrates the strength of belief in the business as we continue to build and refine the Audoo offering.”

Earlier in 2024, Audoo announced a partnership with PMY Group to integrate the Audoo Audio Meter into tech stacks at major events, enhancing public performance reporting in these settings.

The growing tech company also announced its partnership with the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) to amplify public performance royalty distributions in Ireland.

Venues can request an Audio Meter for their premises from Audoo, free of charge.