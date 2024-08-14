Avex USA signs producer Zone to publishing division

Avex USA has signed LA-based Nigerian record producer Zone to its publishing division.

Zone’s production has been featured on tracks from artists including Jason Derulo, Sexxy Red, Ludmilla, Lay Bankz and more.

Zone’s (Tyson Kong) production covers hip-hop, dancehall, R&B and pop. Upcoming productions soon to be released include releases by Quavo, Lil Baby, DJ Snake, Sean Paul, Aluna, NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne.

"I’m excited to build and develop my art of production with Avex,” said Zone. “With their dedicated support and my creative abilities, we’ll craft the ideal formula for success.”

Zone launched his career with an internship at the Los Angeles studio In The Mix, where he learned how to engineer at a professional level.

Brennen Bryant, Avex USA’s director of A&R, Publishing, said: “The first time I heard Zone’s beats I immediately recognised his incredible talent, and knew that we had to work together. I’m very excited to be a part of his journey and witness his growth as a young producer into the hitmaker I know he can be."

AVEX USA Publishing represents writers including J. Que (Joji), Will Jay (Royal & the Serpent), Xansei (XG).

Through its joint venture with Brandon Silverstein Publishing, Avex USA also represents Justin Bieber’s collaborator and Grammy-nominated producer Harv; hitmaker Jasper Harris; Jamaican star Shenseea; The Kid Laroi’s collaborator Cxdy from Internet Money; Bella Poarch’s Build A Bitch co-writer David Arkwright; producer Declan Hoy; and Kosa, the songwriter & producer behind hits with Rvssian, Lil Baby, Future, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Nicholas Parasram, Zone, Brennen Bryant

Credit: Caris Yeoman