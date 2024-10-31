B-Unique Music and Jon Maguire extend publishing deal

B-Unique Music has extended its publishing deal with Jon Maguire.

Already seven years and five billion streams into their relationship with the songwriter and producer, B-Unique Music is looking forward to further success.

Maguire worked on Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason, which has earned Platinum or Gold certification in 21 countries, including 5x Platinum in the US and 2x Platinum in the UK. Maguire is currently executive producer of Scott’s third album, which is due next year.

Alongside Scott, Maguire has worked with Kodaline, James Bay, Rita Ora, Christina Perri and Leona Lewis, while his ventures into dance music world include working with Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Jax Jones and Sam Feldt.

Mark Lewis and Martin Toher, co-founders of B-Unique, said: "Jon has consistently shown remarkable talent and dedication over the years. We’re proud to continue our relationship with him and look forward to more success in the future."

Jon Maguire said: "Nobody knows the music industry like Mark and Martin, and I’m excited to extend my stay at B-Unique. We first met in 2017 at the Courthouse Hotel in Soho over a few Guinness. I remember Martin asking me directly what I wanted — I plucked a random number from my head, and a week later I had a deal in front of me that was unrecognisably better than every other deal I had on the table in every way. As a writer just starting out, their belief in me gave me the confidence I needed to succeed. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Not only have they been amazing publishers, but now partners in my publishing company, Ordio Publishing."